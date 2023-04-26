This Historic $10 Million UK Mansion Is Nestled Between Two UNESCO World Heritage Sites

What’s it like to reside on a World Heritage site? Venture across the pond to the UK’s Studley Royal House and you’ll find out.

The grand, Grade II-listed manor sits right in the middle of North Yorkshire’s Studley Royal, a medieval park that’s since made it onto UNESCO’s prestigious list and is now protected by the National Trust. Nestled within the park’s massive 800 acres are a herd of more than 300 wild deer, the stately Studley Royal House, and another heritage site—the ruins of Fountains Abbey, a former 18th-century monastery.

Studley Royal House inside Studley Royal Park in Yorkshire, England just hit the market for $9.9 million Savills

The stone-clad mansion, on the market for £8 million ($9.9 million) with Savills, originated as a stable building for a previous structure that burned down in 1946. The residence today is estimated to be constructed sometime between 1728 and 1732, carried out by mason John Simpson and Scottish architect Colen Campbell.

“Studley Royal is a beautiful Palladian country house that lives up to its Grade II* classification,” says Crispin Holborow, Country Director Savills Private Office, in a press statement. “It sits within a World Heritage site, giving it complete protection as well as the opportunity to enjoy Studley Royal Park without the upkeep of a major estate.”

The Grade II-listed estate dates back to the 18th century and originated as a stable building Savills

Despite being nearly 300 years old, Studley Royal House has been reimagined with modern details. And fortunately, many of its exquisite period elements still remain. Think ornate plasterwork, intricate cornicing, paneling, and soaring high ceilings. Not to mention, you’ll also find a working clock tower in the central courtyard. Altogether, the roughly 12,300-square-foot spread comprises a drawing room, a cozy library, a dining room, and a gym. Plus, there are eight expansive bedrooms including a primary suite with two en suite bathrooms.

“Studley Royal is the perfect house for entertaining on a grand scale with its beautifully appointed formal rooms, yet it still functions well as a family home,” adds Holborow.

