These Stunning Dining Rooms are Worthy of Your Thanksgiving Feast

You’ve mastered the art of carving a bird, figured out which wines to serve your guests, and picked out the perfect table settings. The next order of business is deciding where to serve the meal—whether that means breaking out the china and crystal for the formal dining room or opting for a more casual affair in an alfresco space. The following trifecta of dining options are sure to give you a bit of inspiration as you decide where to serve your holiday feast (and, in case you’re in the market for a new home with unlimited entertaining potential, they’re all on the market).

Bel Air, California

No expense was spared in the making of this 40,000-square-foot estate in Bel Air, Calif., from an indoor Olympic-sized swimming pool to a wellness center with a spa and steam and shower rooms. Not surprisingly, the entertaining options are truly one-of-a-kind. Start out this year’s festivities on a high note by serving guests cocktails at one of the home’s six bars. Next, pick some pinot from the wine cellar (which has separate areas for red and white wines) before moseying into the open-concept kitchen/dining area for dinner. With a large center island that doubles as an eat-in nook and an alfresco terrace that can accommodate additional seating, there’s plenty of room to seat extended family and friends. The eight-bedroom house is on the market for $100 million.

Miami Beach, Florida

This year, the turkey and stuffing may have to play second fiddle to the views from this 13,381-square-foot house in Miami Beach, Fla. The newly built eight-bedroom mansion is anchored by a modern dining room with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that overlooks Biscayne Bay. Migrate to the backyard to eat dessert at the covered alfresco dining area that overlooks the mosaic-glass swimming pool and dock or head to the bar for a nightcap. The mansion has been listed for $32 million.

San Francisco, California

San Francisco’s most expensive single-family home has an underground art gallery, a private park with century-old olive trees, and a wellness center, so it’s no surprise the dining options are second to none. Serve your holiday feast in the backyard’s trellis-covered alfresco dining area, which shows off a chandelier and fireplace. Afterwards, watch the football game on a retractable movie screen; heated benches will keep your guests warm. The home is currently on the market for $45 million.