Your Own Private Gregaway? Cousin Greg’s Tribeca Condo From ‘Succession’ Is (Still) on the Market for $7.1 Million

If you’re up to date on Succession (and if you haven’t been following HBO’s saga of the Roy family along with us, you should be), you’ll remember a funny moment in season two, episode two, in which Greg is apartment hunting—with very little success—in New York City. His search ends with a handout from Kendall, who lets Greg stay at an apartment that he’s trying to sell, “until the market starts to move.” Turns out the IRL marketplace is stone cold, too, as the $7.1 million condo where the scene was filmed is still up for grabs in Tribeca—as it has been for 226 days and counting.

The real-life four-bed, four-bath duplex condo is located in Cast Iron House, a building designed by esteemed Pritzker Prize-winning architect Shigeru Ban, and named for its 19th-century, cast-iron façade. It has 3,197 square feet of space (“an abundance of footage,” as Greg says so succinctly) and plenty of natural light in the double height great room, courtesy of stacked, nine-foot windows.

The open kitchen blends into this main area, boasting Gaggenau appliances and Dornbracht fixtures. On the home’s upper level, the master bedroom suite has its own walk-in closet and marble bathroom with a Kaldewei soaking tub and heated floors.

Residents have access to the building’s full suite of amenities, which include a hydrotherapy spa, dance and yoga studio, resident lounge and children’s playroom. There’s also, of course, a doorman—something Kendall mentions to Greg upon handing over the keys.

In other words, it’s an ideal pad for throwing parties—as Kendall does on Greg’s first night there—but it also serves if you have simpler tastes more akin to Greg’s: “The thing I need most urgently is storage for myself.” No matter your needs, the condo is sure to offer one thing no other property in NYC can: your own private Gregaway.

Check out more photos of the 67 Franklin Street address, below: