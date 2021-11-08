Kendall Roy’s War Room Condo in ‘Succession’ Just Hit the Market for $23.3 Million

Fans of Succession now have the chance to live like a Roy for real.

A luxe New York City condo prominently featured in the current season of the critically acclaimed HBO series has hit the market for a sky-high $23.3 million. Located in the Big Apple’s iconic Woolworth Building, the 6,711-square-foot residence appears in the first few episodes of Season 3 as a war room for Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) as he conspires to take over his father’s media empire.

Although the upscale apartment actually belongs to his estranged wife Rava Roy (Natalie Gold), Kendall uses the space to carry out various meetings with his lawyers, siblings and cousin to further hone his plans to overthrow patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

Aside from being a headquarters for the second-oldest Roy, the multimillion-dollar abode is a beauty in its own right. Dubbed Pavilion A, the property was built back in 1910, but was recently treated to a meticulous restoration. Located on the 29th floor, it comprises five bedrooms, four baths and two powder rooms, making it perfect for a family of media moguls.

The living quarters are characterized by soaring 22-foot ceilings and offer cinematic views of the city’s skyline. The open kitchen features opulent marble countertops, custom cabinetry and a full suite of Miele appliances, including a wine fridge, of course. The great room, meanwhile, runs adjacent to the kitchen and features a very recognizable spiral staircase. It’s the perfect place to plot a regime change at Waystar Royco. In fact, you might remember Kendall doing exactly that during the season’s second episode (above).

The real scene-stealer, though, has to be the master suite. It is outfitted with its very own morning kitchen, a walk-in closet and private access to the 2,770-square-foot duplex terrace. It’s complemented by a master bathroom that comes equipped with a steam shower, freestanding tub, dual vanity and heated floors. Kendall would expect no less.

To top it off, residents will have a full run of the supertall’s amenities, including the Gilbert Lounge, a wine cellar and tasting room, a fitness studio and a 50-foot pool. Not to mention, the bragging rights that come with living in the storied 792-foot neo-Gothic skyscraper.

If, however, a penthouse is more your bag, the Woolworth Building has one of those up for grabs, too. The Pinnacle runs across five different levels and will set you back $79 million.

Ready to become a Roy? Stan Ponte of Sotheby’s International Realty is managing both listings.

Check out more photos below: