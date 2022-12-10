This LEED-Certified $75 Million Manse in Miami Is a Solar-Powered Ode to Eco-Conscious Living

A new waterfront property has just splashed down on the Miami Beach market.

Located inside the exclusive community of La Gorce Island—found in the clear-blue waters of Florida’s Biscayne Bay—the seven-bedroom Villa Arte has just listed for a cool $75 million. With a whooping 10 full baths and three half-baths, the 14,060-square-foot property sits on nearly three-quarters of an acre and has 172 feet of stunning waterfront views.

Situated in the tony North Beach neighborhood, the brand-new construction has a sustainable focus, thanks to an eco-friendly design from Miami-based architectural firm Choeff Levy Fischman. It features double-insulated windows, solar panels on the roof and a full-house generator, all of which helped the abode earn a LEED-Gold label. One Sotheby’s International Realty with the Aquablue Group holds the listing.

The property’s outdoor facade dons Italian travertine with faux white-oak accents imported from Japan. Perks of the residence include a smart-home system that controls everything from setting your playlist to changing the 88-foot-long pool’s temperature, all with a tap of your phone. And move in will be a breeze: The manse comes completely furnished, both indoors and outdoors, with customized pieces sourced from Italian luxury brands such as Minotti and B&B Italia. The bathrooms feature plush Hermès linens, while bedrooms are outfitted with luxe Sferra linens.

Upon arrival, the front entrance mirrors that environmental-centered theme, where you’ll wander through the moat-like pond on an elongated walkway leading to a mammoth bronze door. A canopied courtyard welcomes you with a serene waterfall and a lush green wall of live plants. Inside, discover a sleek office and a gym—a custom infrared sauna, a steam shower and a juice bar are just a few of the perks to be found there—that boasts incredible water views. A soundproof theater is another welcome addition, with a bar made to enjoy a cocktail both during and after your latest screening. Upstairs is the spacious 1,800-square-foot primary suite, which includes a lounge, a TV and another bar, this one for the owners’ use only.

Entry way. One Sotheby’s International Realty

Take the property’s elevator to the 1,500-square-foot roof deck that provides 360-degree views of Miami Bay. Other amenities include that large infinity-edge pool, a hot tub, a marble wine cellar for your favorite bottles and covered terraces to fully enjoy that sunny weather.

You will have to wait before you can scope out the mansion in person, as the structure is currently still under construction. But you only have to hold out for a little while: The home will be completed by February 2023.