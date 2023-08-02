This $9 Million Ritz-Carlton Condo Is the Highest Penthouse in Portland

The Ritz-Carlton is opening its first hotel-branded outpost in the Pacific Northwest, and the buzzy residential building is already setting a record for the highest penthouse in Portland.

Aptly named the Tahoma Penthouse after the Cascade Range, the 3,224-square-foot aerie sits on the top floor of the dizzying 35-story development. On the market for just shy of $9 million, the palatial pad features sweeping 270-degree views of the city skyline and dramatic mountain ranges. Designed by Oregon’s Winn Winn Interiors, the sky-high residence sports some truly striking details, such as hidden doors and a swanky, custom bar. Plus, it houses the only private hot tub in the entire building, which just might be the best perk of all.

The Ritz-Carlton’s new Pacific Northwest residential building is home to the highest penthouse in Portland Renders by Winn Winn Interiors

The three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath abode feels super modern inside, with splashes of white, gray, and black throughout. Elsewhere, you’ll notice glitzy crystal accents and brass fixtures, along with wainscot paneling that adds an extra bit of charm. Spread across one floor, the apartment has a completely open layout, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas seamlessly flowing into one another.

On the market for $8.9 million, the apartment features the only private hot tub in the building Renders by Winn Winn Interiors

At the heart of the living room is a giant, 72-inch glass-front fireplace, and in the kitchen are glossy quartz countertops and state-of-the-art Thermador appliances. Nearby, the dining room is anchored by a 200-bottle, temperature-controlled wine cabinet and a sparkling cathedral chandelier. In the primary suite, you’ll find soaring, 16-foot vaulted ceilings, motorized window coverings, and custom his and hers walk-in closets. The primary bath is just as impressive, decked out with a rain shower, a freestanding soaking tub, and white marble tile.

Of course, if you do decide to call The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Portland home, you’ll have full access to the five-star tower’s amenities, including the fitness center, lavish spa, and signature restaurant. Owners of the Tahoma Penthouse will have the added bonus of two reserved underground parking spaces to store their autos.

