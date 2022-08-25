Inside Fort Lauderdale’s Tallest Penthouses, Which Just Listed for $10.8 Million and up

As demand soars in Miami, Fort Lauderdale’s real estate market is heating up. In the past year, the city, once an afterthought to its lively neighbor, is becoming a booming area for luxury hotels and five-star residences, like the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences, Fort Lauderdale that opened earlier this year.

The latest high-end development to grace the skyline is Selene Oceanfront Residences, a 26-story, two-tower condominium development set to be the tallest structure on Fort Lauderdale Beach. It’s located near the buzzy Las Olas Beach, a beach flanked by fabulous restaurants, entertainment venues, galleries, and shopping, so the fun is never too far away.

For those seeking incredible views and ultimate privacy, the development recently announced its penthouse collection of eight unique penthouses that will sit above the top floors. Starting at $10.8 million (the largest will be priced at over $12 million), there are four unique floor plans with two penthouses per floor. The homes range from 5,892 to 6,630 square feet, which includes both the sprawling interior space, as well as the exterior terraces.

The residences are designed by Kobi Karp Architects and interiors by ID & Design International, and the design and layout is intended to capitalize on the ocean views. The penthouses are wrapped in floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide endless ocean and city views. The residences feature clean lines, a neutral color palette, and contemporary, yet comfortable furnishings that wouldn’t look out of place in a design gallery.

The South Tower floor plans have four bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a family room, and a media. The East Tower floor plan has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and a living room. Buyers also have the options to purchase two penthouses for a private, full-floor residence.

“Selene Oceanfront Residences strikes the perfect harmony between beachfront and luxurious living,” says Bob Vail, President of Kolter Urban. “As the tallest on Fort Lauderdale Beach, this unique penthouse will offer stunning vistas of the Atlantic Ocean and the nearby cityscape of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Selene’s exclusive residences embody the contemporary, yet modern design style Florida is known for, with a true flow-through configuration seamlessly blending expansive indoor and outdoor living spaces.”

The building will also have 5,300 square feet of amenities at the base of the building, including two elevated pool terraces, a resort-style lounging pool, a lap fitness pool, spa, poolside cabanas and day beds, a shaded pool bar, fire pits, an outdoor kitchen, and conversation areas. Kolter Urban’s goal with Selene, as with their other projects throughout Florida, is to provide amenity-rich environments for those seeking primary, second, or even third homes.

Check out more photos of the property below: