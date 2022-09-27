Exclusive: This $33 Million Penthouse Is Tallest on NYC’s Upper East Side—Get a First Look Here

Not that it’s a competition, but at an elevation of 467 feet, this penthouse is officially the tallest on New York City’s Upper East Side. But what does life inside the $33 million duplex look like? Robb Report got an exclusive first look.

Sitting atop the striking 180 East 88th Street, a Gaudi-inspired residential tower in Carnegie Hill, the 5,508-square-foot condo offers a bird’s-eye view of Central Park and beyond from each of its three private terraces—which offer a whopping 3,500 square feet of outdoor space. The sky-high home comprises five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half baths, plus a den. There’s even a sculptural spiral staircase that leads to the upper-floor suites and a dreamy third-level roof terrace as an added bonus. Surely you can imagine that the golden hour hangs would be unmatched from here.

The three terraces combine to offer 3,500 square feet of outdoor space. Sean Hemmerle

The pinnacle penthouse comes with two separate living room spaces, one of which has its own fireplace and a wet bar. The dining area and eat-in kitchen are particularly glorious, outfitted with custom-designed Molteni & C Dada cabinetry and a DDG-designed custom brass range hood. In the bathroom, you’ll find silver travertine slabs along with Frantini fixtures. What’s more, some of the standout details include furnishings by IMG arches, brass-framed windows, imported white oak flooring from the Admont Abbey in Austria and dramatic arches that take a page from the Gaudi-esque style of the tower.

The spiral staircase serves as a kind architectural art object for the space. The views aren’t too shabby, either. Sean Hemmerle

“To honor the distinctive architecture, we opted for a simple, modern aesthetic,” says Cheryl Eisen, CEO of Interior Marketing Group. “We took inspiration from the unique curvature of the spiral staircase and the double-high arched windows by framing a round coffee table with elegantly curved sofas. Keeping consistent with the visual messaging of the building’s lobby, we maintained a neutral color palette layered with textured fabrics in subtle jewel tones that compliment the home’s panoramic views.”

DDG carried out the design and development of the residential building, which features eight sprawling floors and amenities that cater to the wellness-minded resident. Think a partial indoor basketball court, yoga studio, fitness room and a soccer pitch, should you be up for an impromptu match. A game room decked out with foosball, ping pong and pinball are also among the recreational perks. Elsewhere, oenophiles will find a temperature-controlled wine room where they can store their prized collection or host a private tasting.

Of course, only one lucky buyer will have access to the tower’s crowning penthouse. But altitude clearly has its perks.

