Quantcast
// RR One

Home Tours: This $24 Million Telluride Mansion Is a Modern Take on the Skier’s Log Cabin

Forget the Lincoln Logs. This is what a contemporary skier's paradise looks like.

Colorado, Real Estate Douglas Elliman

If you’re anything like the most obsessive skiers we know (or are), the second there’s a crispness to the air, you’re sharpening your skis and taking them in for a tune up. Which means you might also be thinking of a slopes-adjacent hideaway. Telluride, a town in the southwest corner of Colorado, has become a magnet for powder hounds, with dollar value of home sales increasing by 54 percent in the month of August, according to The Wall Street JournalAll the more reason to snap up an offering like this 296 Gray Head mansion while you can.

At $24 million, it’s one of the more expensive homes in the area. It’s also a standout architecturally. Unlike many other ski outposts, it doesn’t embrace the cabin aesthetic—not even a hint of taxidermy in the staging—instead, it has a clean, contemporary look.

Want to walk the floor yourself? Good news—listing agents Blake Greiner of Douglas Elliman and Katja Rapaport of Rapaport Real Estate recently showed Robb Report around the place in an episode of “Home Tours” on Instagram Live:

Poss Architecture, who built the place in 2014, modeled the façade after the surrounding mountains’ jagged peaks, mountains that you’ll be able to see pretty well from the great room, which also looks out onto the property’s trout pond and the San Juan range beyond.

296 Gray Head

The great room.  Douglas Elliman

In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a room in the house that doesn’t enjoy gorgeous views of the peaks and mesas. They’re your only neighbors, really, as the home sits on a 35-acre parcel of land that is incredibly private.

296 Gray Head

The kitchen.  Douglas Elliman

The mansion itself is just shy of 12,000 square feet and has eight beds and eight baths. Architecturally it has more quirks than just its mountain-inspired façade: It’s also shaped like a crescent, and a glass walkway connects the primary suite to the main home. Downstairs is a bar and game room space, upstairs is a home office and on the main level is a walkway that leads to the trout pond, which has its own outdoor entertainment area. And, while you’ll certainly feel far away from it all while here, jetting back to the big city is easy, as Telluride Airport is only six miles away.

Colorado, Real Estate

The dining room.  Douglas Elliman

So, if you plan on hitting the slopes this season, then the time is now to pick up some new digs near a resort. In the wise words of one off-air HBO show, winter is coming.

Check out more photos of 296 Gray Head, below:

Colorado, Real Estate

The downstairs lounge.  Douglas Elliman

Colorado, Real Estate

One of the eight bedrooms.  Douglas Elliman

296 Gray Head

The primary bedroom wing, which is connected to the main house via a glass walkway.  Douglas Elliman

Related

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad