This $14.3 Million Texas Estate Has a Mini Airport in the Backyard

Lots of mansions have amazing garages, but only a select few come with giant helicopter hangars. Allow us to introduce you to one such manse.

Located in Decatur, Texas, the sprawling estate in question is equipped with a 5,000-square-foot hangar for your choppers and an accompanying helipad to facilitate comings and goings. That’s not the $14.3 million property’s only selling point, either.

The helipad and hangar. StudioUSA

The main residence, which was built in 2017, was recently transformed into a stately “Spanish castle,” as reported by The Wall Street Journal. Spanning 9,600 square feet, the revamped interior is characterized by reclaimed redwood floors, large arched windows, and a hand-painted staircase. The layout comprises five generous bedrooms, including a massive primary suite with a bathroom that overlooks the surrounding grasslands. Another highlight is the kitchen, which contains not one but six ovens.

Two balconies provide extra space for enjoying the outdoors—one even sports a fireplace and retractable awnings for year-round entertaining. The main house is accompanied by a two-bedroom pool house with a loft and a one-bedroom guest villa with a fitness center and a private patio.

The grounds are what really make this Texas compound stand out, though. The 25 acres are home to a sports court and a driving range. There is also a solar farm and a 5,000-gallon holding tank that allow the property to operate off-grid. During Texas’s huge power outage in 2021, for example, the pad was able to run as usual, according to current owner Bradina Benson.

An aerial view of the property. StudioUSA

As the digs are perched on a ridge that overlooks a private ravine and national grasslands, the vistas are also something to behold. “I’m from Texas, and I’ve never seen views like this in the Decatur and Fort Worth areas,” listing agent Melody Taylor of Coldwell Banker Realty told the WSJ.

The Decatur estate is now the most expensive home for sale in the city, but that’s unlikely to deter high fliers.

