This $8 Million Texas ‘Car Haven’ Has a 10-Vehicle Garage and Its Own Repair Shop

Real car obsessives don’t just collect cars, they live and breathe them. Now, one property in the Lone Star State is here to play shrine to your Texas-size passion for automobiles.

The newly listed 7,419-square-foot compound is located on 10 acres just north west of Dallas, and it includes a 10-car garage. But that’s just the beginning. The “sprawling car haven” also features a stocked maintenance facility, is decked out in auto memorabilia and has loads of exterior parking space. It’s not just a home for car collectors; it’s a car-themed residence, gallery and mechanic shop all wrapped into one.

The property, which has been listed by Compass’s Christy Berry, was originally meant to be used as an “innovation center” for automotive software firm Solera, Berry recently told The Dallas Morning News, and the entire compound resembles an old-timey western service station. But the home does more than just look the part.

First, there’s the dedicated garage which has 10 vehicle stalls. If that’s somehow not enough, five of the residence’s acres are empty and can be used to park more vehicles. Then there’s the feature-packed repair facility connected to the garage where you can tune your vehicles when needed. It has hydraulic lifts, wheel alignment machines, a tire changer, a paint application booth and is decorated in antique auto memorabilia. It also doubles as an event space, with room for up to 60 guests.

The property actually covers two separate addresses. But not all of this space is dedicated solely to cars. The compound’s main living space, features a main suite, another bedroom, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a living room, kitchen and additional two-car garage. There’s also an “entertaining house,” which has four bedrooms, a living room, a media room and one-and-a-half baths. Outside, you’ll find a tiered pool with its own cooking area, an outdoor fireplace and three bars.

Of course, a home like this one doesn’t come cheap. If you want to make it your own, be prepared to open your check book. The property, which has been on the market for two weeks now, has an asking price of $7.99 million.

Check out more of the home below: