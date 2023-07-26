Inside a Striking Architectural Abode in California With a Two-Story Concert Hall

Forget a home theater. This Los Angeles manse has an entire concert hall inside of it. And the lavish pad is on the market for the first time in 35 years.

The John Byers-designed residence, known as the Contrapuntal House, occupies a prime position in upscale Brentwood Heights. Originally built in the 1930s, the stylish Southern California property is the long-time home of computer scientist Alan Kay and his wife, author Bonnie MacBird, who co-wrote Tron. The couple recently listed the palatial abode for just shy of $7 million—which is actually a steal considering the level of architecture.

Inside a light and airy bedroom. Ryan Lahiff

Measuring 5,389 square feet, the dwelling sits on half an acre of land that is surrounded by sycamores, avocado trees, and a budding rose garden. Out back, the spread is equipped with a tennis court and a kidney-shaped swimming pool. Over the years, the four-bed, four-bath digs have been thoroughly maintained and expanded. Don’t worry, though, the celebrated Santa Monica architect’s stamp is still all over the place.

Inside, the living room is decked out with soaring wood-beamed ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Naturally, skylights help make the whole area feel super bright. Nearby, the dining room is complete with a giant wall of French doors that overlook the garden, while the gourmet country kitchen offers views of the pool. One of the home’s most notable features is the five-room primary suite. The bedroom itself connects to a walk-in closet, a gym inspired by a French orangerie, and a meditation or massage room. Elsewhere, you’ll find a recreation area, an office, and a cottage-esque guest house.

The two-story Contrapuntal Performance Hall. Ryan Lahiff

Of course, the most impressive feature is what’s known as the “Contrapuntal Performance Hall.” The two-story music venue has incredible acoustics and is topped with an 8,000-title custom library. There’s even a secret passageway behind one of the bookcases. Ok, it’s just a hidden reading alcove, but still cool.

Ready to jam out in Brentwood? Matt Witek at Compass holds the listing.

