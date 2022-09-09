This $25 Million NYC Apartment Has a Massive Terrace That’s Bigger Than the Apartment Itself

A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to.

Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact.

“I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global. “Visually and practically, the terrace becomes part of the apartment.” The home’s enormous al fresco feature, the biggest in the building, has been appropriately outfitted with an outdoor kitchen. And in case you were wondering, the interiors aren’t too shabby either. Details of note include wide-plank white oak flooring throughout, 10.5-inch ceilings, bay windows, marble fireplaces and two Juliet balconies.

The open-concept living and dining areas offer unobstructed views of the Hudson River and nearby Chelsea Waterside Park. Elsewhere, the gourmet eat-in kitchen features top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances. Also impressive is the primary suite, where you’ll find double walk-in closets, a fireplace and a five-fixture bathroom.

The 4,089-square-foot apartment is one of 144 units at The Cortland, which is the first design collaboration between renowned architecture firms Robert A.M. Stern and Olson Kundig. The facade is a mix of over one million hand-laid bricks, limestone and decorative bronze metal detailing. Enviable amenities include a yoga studio, golf simulator, 75-foot lap pool, fitness center, pet spa and more. Construction on the new 25-story building is wrapping up soon and closings have already begun.

“When it is completed, The Cortland will be one of the top five buildings in New York City and the top building downtown,” adds Osher. “It’s a very forward-thinking building in engineering and design.”

You had us at 3,200-square-foot terrace.

