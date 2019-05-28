Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
// RR One

Home of the Week: Live Like a Royal in the Former French Home of The Duke and Duchess of Windsor

For 20 years, Edward and Wallis Simpson lived in exile at their beloved 18th-century estate outside of Paris.

French home duke of windsor Photo: Courtesy of Courtesy Vingt Paris

Here’s your chance to really live like a king, on the outskirts of Paris, in an 18th-century private estate where the likes of Picasso, Marlene Dietrich, Maria Callas, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton stayed as guests.

Le Moulin de la Tuilerie, the former French country home of King Edward VIII and his American wife Wallis Simpson – better known as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor – has just been listed for £5.6 million, or roughly $7.2 million.

Related

Sitting on 26 lush, wooded acres and comprising six separate properties, this sprawling estate just 30 minutes from the bright lights of Paris can accommodate up to 36 guests in a total of 18 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

If you know your British history you’ll remember the scandal surrounding King Edward VIII ‘s love affair with the twice-divorced Simpson. Following his decision to give up the British throne in 1936, the couple escaped to France to live in relative exile.

In 1952, while staying at the graceful 19th-century Château Le Bois in central Paris, leased to the couple by the French government, they fell in love with Le Moulin de la Tuilerie and bought it from acclaimed French fashion illustrator Adrien Étienne as a country retreat. The duke and duchess lived here for 20 years until Edward’s death in 1972.

duke of windsor french home King Edward VIII

King Edward VIII’s former home outside Paris  Photo: Courtesy of Courtesy Vingt Paris

The estate itself sits in rolling countryside on the edge of the Chevreuse Forest, close to the quaint village of Gif-sur-Yvette just over 14 miles south-west of the French capital. In addition to those six buildings, the estate also comes with that de rigueur royal accoutrement, a polo field.

duke of windsor

The homey interior  Photo: Courtesy of Courtesy Vingt Paris

Simpson reportedly embarked on a no-expense-spared renovation of the property after purchase, hiring famed French interior designer Stéphane Boudin, who did the White House for the Kennedys. But these days it’s all more homey than formal.

In recent years, the estate’s current owner has allowed Britain’s  Landmark Trust charity to offer it for vacation rentals, ranging from roughly $406  for a four-night stay in the one-bed La Célibataire house, to around $1,400 for the five-bedroom Le Moulin main house.

The estate exudes French charm.  Photo: Courtesy of Courtesy Vingt Paris

“Today, Le Moulin de la Tuilerie would make a truly magical home for anyone wanting the peace and quiet of this idyllic corner of the countryside and the proximity of Paris,” says Susie Holland, CEO and founder of Vingt Paris that holds the listing.

“It’s not every day that the opportunity comes along to live like a duke and duchess,” she adds.

More Homes for Sale

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get The Magazine

Have You Heard ... It's time to embrace luxury. Subscribe to Robb Report today and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad