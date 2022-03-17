The Ex-CEO of Levi Strauss Just Listed His Northern California Horse Ranch for $25 Million

All you’ll need to bring to this ranch is your trusty pair of Levi’s.

Former Levi Strauss & Co. CEO Bob Haas, the great-great-grandnephew of the company’s founder, Levi Strauss, recently listed his 4,000-acre ranch for $25 million.

Known as Willow Creek Ranch, the property is located in McCloud, California, 230 miles north of Sacramento and next to Mount Shasta. The property includes 3,000 acres of forested land, a creek that trickles three miles through the grounds and a private, five-acre lake that can accommodate water sports and boating.

The emphasis is on pristine nature and outdoor living, but there is certainly room to accommodate family and staff (as well as plenty of land for additional residences). The main, three-bedroom residence spans 4,300 square feet and has a rustic, wood-heavy design. It’s the ideal cozy getaway. There’s also a guest bunkhouse with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a three-bedroom guest house and residences for the ranch manager and horse manager. One of the homes also has an in-ground swimming pool with a spacious stone deck for hot summer days.

The main barn also has an apartment, while another large horse barn has an indoor arena and two additional apartments for staff. One of the barns is a renovated original structure from when a part of the property was a working dairy farm in the late-1800s.

Even those who have never lived on a horse ranch will be equipped with the tools necessary to run a property of this caliber, as there are storage buildings for ranch toys, hay and equipment. Wildlife lovers will appreciate the natural beauty on the property, which includes rolling hills and forests, as well as plenty of animals like deer, turkey, quail, geese and even bears. Privacy is also a key factor in Willow Creek Ranch’s appeal: the southern boundary is a two-mile stretch of Shasta National Forest, perfect for hiking.

“Visiting Willow Creek Ranch is like walking into a postcard,” says Bill McDavid, a ranch broker with Hall and Hall. “Whatever wealth we may accumulate in our lives is meaningless unless we can find joy in the time we can spend with our family and friends. This ranch has served the current owners well as a venue for this joy. Now, another family will have the same opportunity.”

Haas, who is 79, and his wife, Colleen, first bought the first few hundred acres and the main residence in 1987. Since then, the Bay Area-based couple have bought more land and added onto the property. While the couple and their daughter enjoyed the property for many years, they are selling now because they are getting older and unable to enjoy it as they once did, according to The Wall Street Journal. Now, they’re giving another family the chance to own a legacy ranch property.

