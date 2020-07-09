Inside a New Art Deco Condominium in NYC That Looks Straight Out of the 1930s

There’s a glut of glass box condo towers in the Manhattan marketplace right now. Thankfully, a few of the city’s condominiums are challenging this status quo, among them Art Deco gems like the Fitzroy in Chelsea.

Designed by Roman & Williams, a husband-and-wife design duo famed for their carefully curated, bold interiors that marry vintage and modern elements, the Fitzroy has quickly become one of the most recognizable condominiums in West Chelsea, sitting shoulder to shoulder with residential towers from other greats like Zaha Hadid, Thomas Heatherwick and Bjarke Ingels.

The Fitzroy looks as if it stepped out of the 1930s, with a green terracotta façade and oversized oak windows finished in copper. These old-school touches continue inside. The apartments have large oak doors, chevron wood floors and copper fixtures like the soaking tub and sinks in the bathroom or the stove hood, backsplash and lighting in the kitchen. 11-foot ceilings lend a sense of airiness to the rooms, and private elevator entrances and a separate service entrance create a feeling of seclusion.

There are only 14 units in total—all either half- or full-floor residences. Pricing ranges from $21 million for a full-floor condo to $5.9 million for a half-floor. Keep in mind, though, that five of these have already sold, so only nine are still up for grabs. Christie’s International Real Estate has the exclusive listing.

You’ll get a suite of shared amenities with your new apartment too, including a fitness center with a dry sauna, a wine cellar, climate-controlled storage rooms, a children’s art studio and a landscaped roof deck. Plus, that New York urban necessity, a 24-hour doorman.

The Fitzroy represents Roman & Williams’s second residential building in Manhattan after 211 Elizabeth Street in Nolita. It also embodies a larger movement toward vintage architectural styles in the city—Rose Hill in Nomad is another instance of specifically art deco’s continued pervasiveness in Manhattan.

But while many of the design and architectural elements have the whiff of classic to them—in the best way—the Roman & Williams team makes sure it all still feels modern.

Check out more photos of The Fitzroy below: