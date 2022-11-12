This Modern $8 Million Glass Mansion in London Once Starred in ‘Luther.’ Now It’s up for Grabs.

Sure, living next to a cemetery could be a bit creepy. But in London, a famous Victorian graveyard acts as a fascinating setting for a modern showpiece sited above it.

The Grey House, built by UK-based architecture firm Eldridge Smerin, is situated beside the historic Highgate Cemetery—known mostly for being the final resting place of Karl Marx and George Michael, to name a few. The home comprises four bedrooms, four bathrooms and takes the place of a John Winter-designed dwelling that used to exist on the same lot. Since its inception, the property has won several prizes, including a RIBA award, and made many onscreen appearances. Most notably, it played a role in the hit crime series Luther. Now The Grey House is on the market for only the second time ever for a cool £7 million ($7.9 million).

A home in London sited next to the famous Highgate Cemetary just listed for $7.9 million Knight Frank

“The house has starred in several TV shows, both programs about the house and shows using it as a location, and it is featured in several books on modern architecture. The present owners have also hosted regular live music events in it and describe it as a perfect house to live in,” notes the listing, which is held by Mike Tracy and Tasmin Stone of Knight Frank.

From the street, the facade of the four-story house is largely made from black granite and steel panels, a stark contrast to its glassy elevations to the south and west. Despite its foreboding appearance, the open-concept living areas are bright, airy and flooded with light. Spread across its 4,162 square feet are three reception rooms—including a kitchen and dining space which has been outfitted with a retractable glass roof.

The modern, light-filled interiors look out across the graveyard and surrounding treetops Knight Frank

Elsewhere is a glass-walled study with leafy vista, a state-of-the-art home theater, a plant room and a one-car garage. On the first and second levels, each bedroom comes with its own private balcony that looks out onto the cemetery and treetops. On the ground floor, you’ll find a guest suite with a walk-out terrace.

Hey, at least you’ll never have to worry about noisy neighbors.

Click here to see all the photos of The Grey House.