The LA Mansion That Starred in ‘The Hangover’ Just Hit the Market for $10.8 Million

The Hangover may have been full of unabashed debauchery, but there is at least one elegant part of the trilogy: the California manse featured in the first film.

Sitting on just over an acre in West Pasadena’s Arroyo Seco neighborhood, the stately abode was designed by noted Los Angeles architect Reginald Johnson and has been listed by Compass for $10.8 million. Originally built in 1930, it’s a beautiful example of classical Georgian Colonial Revival architecture with gracious proportions and symmetrical design throughout.

Located on South Grand Avenue, the gated property is accessed via a tree-lined drive that leads to a motor court with a two-car garage and the 10,400-square-foot main residence. Beyond the home’s elegant brick façade, the double-height entry hall flows through to a grand spiral staircase that connects the second level.

The main level comprises a large living room with a bay window, a fireplace and dual French doors that open to a lush side garden. Elsewhere on this level is a paneled study with a black marble fireplace and built-in bookshelves. (This is one of the rooms that appeared in the 2009 blockbuster.) There’s also a dining room with another bay window, fireplace and butler’s pantry.

All five of the bedrooms can be found upstairs on the second level. The primary suite comes complete with two bathrooms, a walk-in closet, yet another fireplace and views of the Arroyo Seco. Three of the remaining rooms feature ensuites, while the fifth is currently being used as a den.

The basement level, meanwhile, comes equipped with a walk-in wine cellar and tasting room, a large laundry, a walk-in safe, a half bath and plenty of storage.

Outside, the manicured grounds sport a pool, spa and a covered patio. There’s also an ivy-covered pool house that mirrors the main house’s loggia with three sets of steel palladian doors. Inside, it offers a bathroom, sink, fridge and a closet that could be used as a storage room.

“This is one of Pasadena’s finest estates and is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the very fortunate buyer,” listing agents Ted Clark and Heather Lillard told Robb Report via email.

It’s also now part of Hollywood history.

Check out more photos below: