This $300 Million Mansion in London Is Now the World’s Most Expensive Home for Sale

A 205-year-old mega-mansion in London’s Regent’s Park has taken the title of the most expensive home in the UK—and the world.

The lakefront trophy residence dubbed the Holme can be yours for an eye-watering £250 million ($298.5 million), the Financial Times first reported. Previously, the highest-priced pad to hit the market in Britain was a Knightsbridge property known as 2-8a Rutland Gate, which was listed for $221 million in October 2022. (It also sold for a whopping $232 million in 2020.) And until now, the $250 million penthouse atop Central Power Tower claimed the top spot for the most expensive abode on the planet.

The two-story estate dates all the way back to the 19th century when it was built by English architect James Burton and designed by his son, Decimus Burton, in 1818. The massive spread sits on four acres and comprises 40 bedrooms and an impressive 29,000 square feet of living space. It also includes eight garages, a tennis court, a library, a sauna and a grand dining room.

The Holme in Regent’s Park seen in the Old and New London: A Narrative of Its History, Its People, and Its Places. The Western and Northern Studies by Edward Walford Print Collector via Getty Images

“It’s the White House in Regent’s Park,” a source told The Evening Standard. “It’s very special, because you’ve got the ornamental lake, sweeping lawns and this magnificent rear façade which looks like the rear façade of the White House. It’s the most incredible property.”

According to records, the Saudi royal family have owned The Holme for over three decades since they bought it in 1998. However, the manse is now in the hands of receivers along with a plane and an additional New York residence after it was repossessed due to an expired loan. Since The Holme is considered the highest-valued asset in the family’s real estate portfolio, putting it up for sale is the fastest and easiest way to pay off the $180 million loan. Agents at Beauchamp Estates and Knight Frank are reportedly handling the listing.