This Former N.Y.C. Maritime Hotel Was Transformed Into Luxe Condos. Here’s a Look Inside.

One of New York’s most affluent neighborhoods, the West Village is filled with charming brownstones, cobblestone streets, and leafy, tree-lined sidewalks. With many historic, pre-war buildings, it’s not often that a new development pops up here—which is why the Keller is such a highly anticipated opening.

Located at 150 Barrow, the edifice itself dates back to 1898, when it was a hotel frequented by sailors coming in and out of the Hudson River Piers when maritime trade was at its peak. BKSK Architects have completely transformed this historic property with completely new interior construction and a restored Renaissance Revival–style architectural facade. With just 24 condos, the Keller is a true boutique residence for those who prioritize privacy.

The kitchen. The Keller

The property’s crown jewel is its recently debuted penthouse (one of two found in the building), a $17.5 million four-bedroom, four-bathroom home. The abode spans 4,287 square feet, along with an additional 2,073 square feet of outdoor space. Spectacular views of the Hudson River and downtown Manhattan can be seen throughout, and the penthouse, like each light-filled residence in the building, features European white-oak flooring; quarter-cut, walnut-clad entry doors; kitchens with custom walnut cabinetry; honed white Macaubas stone slab countertops and backsplashes; high-efficiency central heating and cooling; and vented washers and dryers.

Rare for New York, the space also has incredible outdoor areas that connect to the living room and the kitchen, perfect for entertaining in the warmer months.

Another outdoor patio. The Keller

“The West Village is undeniably one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Manhattan, and the Keller’s prime waterfront location and rich history as a maritime hotel dating back to the 1800s make this an exceptional residential offering unlike anything else on the market right now,” says Jared Epstein, principal at Aurora Capital Associates.

Outside of the homes, the building is abound with amenities, including a resident’s lounge with a TV, a kitchen, a bar, and a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus a children’s playroom. Elsewhere, a landscaped courtyard terrace with a barbecue and kitchenette is made for alfresco dining in the summer, and there’s a 24-hour doorman lobby with a bespoke reception desk and custom stone and wood decor.

The lobby, featuring a bespoke reception desk and custom stone and wood accents. The Keller

“What makes the Keller so unique is its remarkable history,” says Clayton Orrigo, cofounder of the Hudson Advisory Team, who is executing sales for the building. “The chance to own a newly constructed home within a century-old piece of New York City architecture is a rare find. Buyers often seek properties that combine this type of character with luxury design and amenities. The Keller delivers precisely that, making it an exceptional opportunity.”

Both penthouses, including this one, are currently in contract. Sales for the remaining residences will launch next week in partnership with William Gottlieb Real Estate.