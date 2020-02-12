Getty Center North? This $8.65 Million Portland Mansion Was Inspired by LA’s Most Popular Museum

Why spend a night at the museum when you could live your entire life in one? Well, a mansion that’s based on one, at least. A remarkable estate in Portland, Oregon whose architecture was inspired by the Getty Center in Los Angeles has just been listed for $8.6 million.

Situated among the breathtaking mountain peaks of the Pacific Northwest’s Cascade Range, the residence (called the Lakota Estate) boasts a façade of Matiotti travertine with glass and wood accents that give it an ultramodern feel.

To ensure every curve and angle paid a correct homage to the Getty, architect Ned Vaivoda—the principal at acclaimed firm Thompson Vaivoda & Associates—spent seven long years working with the owners and sketching at the site.

He also sent masons to the Getty to study its travertine exteriors; the same open-jointed technique and guillotine-cutting methods used to build the museum were employed to create this home. Hence, every inch of the façade highlights the unique texture of the stone.

“The craftsmanship of this home is truly exceptional,” said Terry Sprague of Christie’s International Real Estate. “Even if you’re not well versed in exactly how the home was executed, the techniques and attention to detail are at once astounding and soothing.”

Inside, the two-story home exudes a chic, gallery-like aesthetic with sleek lines, high ceilings, light-filled spaces, one-off sculptures and, of course, plenty of stone. In the living room, splashes of stainless steel are contrasted by large panels of African rosewood and a fireplace that acts as the dramatic centerpiece.

Meanwhile, the dining room features floor-to-ceiling windows with mountain views. It flows into a chef’s kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel cabinetry, an island—you guessed it, granite—high-end appliances, a breakfast nook and even a wood-fired pizza oven.

Elsewhere on the main floor, you’ll find a home theater, a game room, a sound-proof music room, plus a 50-foot indoor lap pool that’s tiled with mosaic glass and includes a changing room, a bathroom and a steam room.

Jump in the elevator to the second floor to discover the real pièce de résistance: the master suite, which boasts its own fireplace, balcony, home office, powder room and incredible views via a three-sided panorama.

Overall, the property incorporates four oversized bedrooms—including a detached one-bedroom guest house—four full bathrooms and four partial baths.

Outside the home, there’s one final artistic touch known as The Egg. The 17-foot, three-dimensional, multi-curved elliptical sculpture is made of Italian glass mosaic and was painstakingly tiled by hand. It’s a perfect representation of the home itself which pairs artful design with intricate masonry.

Ready to see it for yourself? Lakota Estate is represented by Terry Sprague of Christie’s International Real Estate.

You can check out more pictures of the property below: