This $60 Million Chateau-Style Mansion in Houston Comes With a Second Full-Size House

They say everything is bigger in Texas, but this piece of real estate takes the cake.

The Lodge in Hunters Creek, Houston, which is up for private sale with Icon Global, spans a sizable 9 acres and comes with a giant $60 million price tag. That makes it the most expensive off-market listing in the supersized state, according to the agency. (The priciest publicly listed home in Texas is still the $170 Million Mesa Vista Ranch, which has been struggling to find a buyer since 2017.)

Conveniently nestled between the Buffalo Bayou and Houston Country Club, the sprawling compound was completed in 2005 after some six years of construction. In contrast to its Texan roots, the 22,000-square-foot abode was actually inspired by the chateaux of Europe. To that end, it features a palatial limestone façade and perfectly manicured gardens.

Within the thick, 14-inch walls, the living quarters are characterized by hand-carved stone and millwork with elegant wrought-iron accents. Details regarding the exact layout are reserved for interested buyers, but you can expect multiple bedrooms and reception rooms, along with two kitchens, a library, an office and an elevator connecting all floors.

Beyond the main home, there is a garage ready to house a full auto collection, along with a pool and accompanying cabana. There is also a second residence located on the other side of the property, which spans a decent 3,500 square feet and comes with its own pool.

The grounds, which are kept private and secure with a guarded gate, face the bayou on three sides and there are a number of paths to get you down to the water’s edge. (The country club is on the other side.)

The manse was briefly listed without an asking price last March and the underlying property was last traded in 1999. It’s unclear how much was paid at the time.

“The estate’s size, price and amenities put it in the front row of first-class properties offered nationwide,” Icon Global’s Bernard Uechtritz said in a statement. “It is certainly the crown jewel of the Texas marketplace.”

Check out more photos below: