These 13 Malibu Homes Just Hit the Market for a Combined $500 Million

The New Castle

Why list one Malibu mansion when you can put 13 on the market all under one big beach umbrella?

That’s Scott Gillen’s line of thinking, anyway. The developer and his firm, Unvarnished, just brought to the market a 13-home package, aptly dubbed The Malibu Series. Prices range from $14 million to $100 million, with each property repped by Tracy Tutor of Douglas Elliman.

In typical Unvarnished fashion, each residence is meticulously and carefully designed with the most selective buyer in mind. Or, as per Elliman’s release, those with “a greater appreciation for beautiful, thoughtful design.” Indeed, so in-demand is Gillen’s aesthetic that two of the 13 homes have already sold, with an additional two under contract.

The package is comprised of Gillen’s the New Castle, the Case Residences, Malibu Road Beach House, Paradise Cove House, the Point Dume Compound and the Who Homes: Where, Why, What and Who. Here’s a quick lowdown on each.

A Robb Report Best of the Best honoree, The New Castle currently sits at a $75 million. What makes it the cream of the crop? Its unbeatable coastal location for starters—but it’s the 15,500 square feet of space, five bedrooms and custom teak wine and cigar room that really make it a standout. “You will never be able to build a home of this magnitude in Malibu ever again,” Gillen even told Robb Report in a 2017 interview.

The Case Residences, meanwhile, is a tightly guarded community comprised of five separate homes. They boasts panoramic views and, more importantly for the area, a comprehensive fireproofing system complete with water cannons and a private firefighter hotline. It’s a property that very much “encompasses Malibu and the lifestyle,” as per Gillen. Making the Case your next home will cost between $50 and $100 million.

Another gated enclave, the Who Homes, is also up for the buying alongside the Case. Like a twisted version of the Abbott and Costello routine, the Where, the Why and the What editions are all bought or under contract, but the Who remains for sale. (We guess that means Who’s on last.) Much of the Who’s details remain under wraps as its construction is completed, but at $16.5 million, it promises to deliver on Gillen’s signature amenities and design touches.

The Malibu Road Beach House and Paradise Cove House, on the other hand, take beach house living to the next level. Paradise Cove comes complete with its own pool house—on the off chance that the ocean isn’t quite your speed—and one and a half acres upon which to roam. Malibu Road features much of the same, most notably a Gillen favorite: a bulthaup-fitted kitchen. The Malibu Road property is priced at $25 million, while Paradise Cove’s dollar sign details are available only by request.

Finally, there’s the Point Dume Compound, a 5,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bathroom with a separate guest house, pool house and infinity pool in between. It, too, is on offer for $25 million.

It might seem grandiose, but for Unvarnished, it’s all just par for the California course. “I live to create, and so for years I have put everything I am into turning ideas and dreams into reality,” said Gillen in a statement. “My intense focus on results equates to a product, like The Malibu Series, that is nothing short of awe-inspiring.”