Shire Chic? This $30 Million Mountaintop Lodge in North Carolina Comes With a Hobbit-Style Guest House

Tucked within the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina, Lazy Bear Lodge is the ultimate mountaintop getaway for those with a penchant for whimsy. The rustic lodge is located in Linville, North Carolina and was recently listed for $29.75 million, making it the most expensive residential property in all of North Carolina. And when you step foot on property, you’ll see why it lives up to the hype.

Like its own amusement park, the mountaintop property spans just under six acres and encourages you to spend time outdoors. The majestic property is nestled near a massive rocky outcrop with a natural waterfall and is dramatically built into the cliffside. There are also 340-degree views of Grandfather Mountain, neighboring peaks and the deep green-hued rolling hills this area is known for. Upon entering the property, you are greeted by the majestic waterfall and a private gate. The long paved driveway guides you to the main residences and the two other structures and features immaculate landscaping.

The home’s exterior. Sotheby’s International Realty

“This luxurious lodge was designed to graciously blend with its breathtaking natural setting,” says listing agent Marilyn Wright with Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office. “Its practical living spaces, extraordinary décor and unmatched amenities are paired with a prime location to appeal to the discerning buyer seeking an elevated mountain lifestyle.”

The main residence, known as the lodge, was built with local materials and features stone, Cypress posts and paneling and golden birch, poplar and cherry barks to bring about a sense of place. The five-bedroom, five-bathroom, and two-half-bathroom home spans 8,700 square feet and features mountain architecture both inside and out and Adirondack elements. There is also an impressive collection of Western art that comes from three centuries, as well as European antiques, found throughout the home. Luckily, the sellers are offering the home fully furnished so you don’t have to search for decor that perfectly fits this unique aesthetic.

The timber-framed living room. Sotheby’s International Realty

Designed by architect Bob Mann of ATTIC Design and decorated by interior designer Pamela McKay of Dianne Davant and Associates, the home is nothing short of spectacular. It features intricate woodwork, custom light fixtures, Baclk Forest carvings, a rawhide chandelier, a custo iron antler and other one-of-a-kind details that can’t be replicated. Nothing strays from the mountain theme—even the refrigerator has detailed carving and elk antler pulls.

The bar with custom stools. Sotheby’s International Realty

The home also has a 25-foot-high timber-framed great room with custom light fixtures, and there are many terraces to enjoy the never-ending views. There’s a formal dining room, a sitting room with floor-to-ceiling double-height windows, a custom kitchen, custom bar with antler-based stools, wine cellar, and so much more.

The sitting room. Sotheby’s International Realty

Outside of the main residence there are two other structures: the folly house and the “Hobbit” guest house. The 2,701-square-foot folly house is the dedicated party pavilion just steps from the main residence. You enter through accordion glass doors that fully open for when the weather is nice. Here, there’s a full kitchen, dining area, half bathroom, oversized fire pit, dance floor and surround sound system. The Hobbit-style guest house is a 1,006-square-foot space with an exercise room, golf simulator, wet bar, half-bathroom and golf cart storage. It’s named the Hobbit house for its smaller size and rounded entryway.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The kitchen. Sotheby’s International Realty

The facade of the main residence. Sotheby’s International Realty

The folly house is the dedicated party pavilion. Sotheby’s International Realty

The “Hobbit” house. Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside the “Hobbit” house, the golf simulator area doubles as an exercise area. Sotheby’s International Realty