This $10.4 Million Oceanfront Mansion Has Stunning Views of Maine’s Coast

Coastal living in Maine doesn’t get dreamier than this property overlooking Phillips Cove.

Aptly named the Shorehouse, this newly listed residence from Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International Realty was designed to showcase the beauty of the land on which it’s sited. Set on the scenic waterfront of southern Maine, this seaside mansion offers up spectacular views of not only the nearby bay and rocky beach, but also the Atlantic Ocean.

Sitting on just under 2 acres and spanning 7,000 square feet, the stately home was custom built from the ground up in 2018 and has big coastal grandma energy. Soft color palette? Check. Clean lines? Of course. The promise of having your life play out like a Nancy Meyers movie? Not included in the $10.4 million price tag.

The gated property comprises six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and features plenty more highlights than just jaw-dropping vistas. The outdoor area includes a heated saltwater swimming pool, courtyard, private pool house, a hot tub and blue granite sun deck. Moving inside, floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors continue to maximize the home’s connectivity to its serene surroundings.

Elsewhere, exposed beams, cathedral ceilings and a large stone hearth come together to create an interior that feels relaxed yet refined. For entertainment purposes, the Maine manse has a billiards area, media room and formal dining room that’s complete with its own bar. There’s also a light-filled sunroom that opens to the pool courtyard.

What’s more the chef’s kitchen is decked out with premium finishes including two custom islands, quartz countertops and top-of-the-line appliances. Close by are two primary suites, one of which can be found on the first floor. Each comes with access to a private deck and patio that faces the ocean. They’ve both been outfitted with spa-like bathrooms and generously sized custom walk-in closets as well. Dual stairways lead to the second floor where you’ll find the guest bedrooms. Lucky visitors will notice that two of the guest dwellings also have their own closets, private decks, en suite baths and ocean views.

“Every detail was carefully selected to embrace the quality craftsmanship expected in a coastal home of this caliber,” notes the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of The Shorehouse.