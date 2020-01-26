Om Sweet Home: This $11.8 Million Hawaiian Oceanfront Estate Comes With Its Own Open-Air Yoga Pavillion

One word: Om. You’d be saying it lot in this stunning waterfront Hawaiian property’s open-air yoga pavilion.

After you’ve completed your practice, take a dip in the home’s reviving cold-plunge pool before heading to the steam room, followed by a poolside massage.

Arizona hedge fund manager and wellness obsessive Brad Denton spent four years and close to $14 million building this 5,284-square-foot home in the Kukui’ula gated community on Kauai’s sunny south shore.

Designed for seamless indoor/outdoor living by acclaimed Scottsdale, Ariz. architect Bing Hu, with an interior by Mary Philpotts Mcgrath, the house has the distinction of being voted Wall Street Journal’s 2018 Home of the Year.

The main house has four bedrooms and five baths. On the grounds is a secluded, stand-alone 423-square-foot guest cottage with an ensuite bedroom.

What sets the home apart is the breathtaking ocean and mountain views from almost every room. And that each of the five bathrooms has a private outdoor garden shower.

The master bedroom comes complete with its own chill area with views to the ocean, a pool, spa and garden, as well as an indoor soaking tub and steam shower.

The huge open-plan living areas, with their pocket and accordion-style glass doors to make the most of the spectacular ocean views, feature warm woods and stone floors. Adorning the walls are many of Denton’s antique surfboards. He’s selling the house fully-furnished.

For entertaining, the home’s high-ceilinged dining room opens out on to a west-facing covered patio that’s perfect for watching the sun drop.

A set of stairs takes you to one of Denton’s favorite spots; a second-floor loft that he has used as an office and trading room.

Step outside on to one of the home’s seven patios and take in the views of the crashing Pacific. That lava rock-framed yoga pavilion, with its open-beamed top, is positioned off to one side of the garden for maximum serenity.

The Kukui’ula neighborhood comes with access to a private organic farm where homeowners can pick fresh vegetables and even lychee fruits from the trees. The on-premises restaurant’s chef also “shops” there for his daily health-conscious menus. The community includes an incredible spa and fitness program, hiking trails, a golf club and resort pools. And some of the island’s famous free-range roosters running here and there.

With Denton’s two sons now grown, he’s decided to sell the property to spend more time at his homes in Scottsdale, California and New York where his eldest son works on Wall Street.

Susan Higgins and Matt Beall of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers hold the listing.