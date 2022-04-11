This $15.2 Million Compound Offers 3 Waterside Homes—and Room for More—in One of Connecticut’s Most Exclusive Enclaves

There’s a reason famous residents like Diana Ross, mogul Paul Tudor Jones and businessman George Skakel have claimed the pristine, gated community of Belle Haven, Connecticut, as their home. An exclusive private club community and neighborhood just minutes from downtown Greenwich, the idyllic neighborhood is home to waterfront lots and a beautiful park-like setting.

But within Belle Haven is an even more exclusive neighborhood named Quarry Farm, a gated community of eight properties that is currently home to Ross and the owner of the Boston Celtics. For the first time in 35 years, three lots at the enclave’s 31, 33, and 35 Meadow Wood Drive are being sold as one compound for $15.2 million. The compound, which many refer to as Stone Harbor, spans 6.3 acres total, and there is plenty of space to build more residences or add onto the existing structures. You feel as though you’re in a private park, with story book-like bridges connecting the properties to each other between the lush grounds.

“The way we live and work has changed tremendously over the past two years, and I believe our priorities have changed as well,” says listing agent Evangela Brock with Douglas Elliman. “One positive effect of the pandemic is the importance of being close to family. A compound allows multiple generations to live close to each other. It is an older, more traditional way of living that has resurfaced in popularity since the start of the pandemic.”

The property’s main residence, located at 33 Meadow Wood Drive, was first built in 1976. This lot sprawls over 3.87 acres and has a magnificent residence with five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a beautiful conservatory built by Lord & Burnham with 360-degree views through its glass windows. The home was built at an angle to allow for water views in every room over Byram Harbor and the Long Island Sound inlet. It also features elegant living rooms, a bright kitchen and a heated pool.

Meanwhile, at 31 Meadow Wood Drive, there is a charming, white-shingle house with a detached four-car garage. It’s been gutted to the studs and is ready for a complete remodel. And at 35 Meadow Wood Drive is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage that has recently been renovated. Brock says that if the future owners were to tear down the current structures and build a new home over the thee lots, they could accommodate a home of more than 35,000 square feet. From one of the lots, there is also a private kayak launch with access from the inlet to the Long Island Sound.

The benefit of living within Belle Haven is that all residents get a membership to Belle Haven Club, a historic private club founded in 1889 with restaurants, tennis facilities, pool and beach facilities and a harbor. The club offers sailing lessons for kids and access to exclusive events. Belle Haven is home to about 120 families and the neighborhood has privately maintained roads and 24-hour security.

“It is super social,” Brock says. “It’s truly a community, in every sense of the word.”

The history of this particular property is also quite exciting. The compound was once owned by Nancy Reynolds, heiress to the R.J. Reynolds tobacco fortune. When she died in 1985, the properties were bought together by the current owners, according to Brock. Quarry Farm is also famous for providing the stone used to build the Brooklyn Bridge and, some say, the Statue of Liberty. There’s even a stone step at 33 Meadow Wood with the initials of John Voorhis, one of the original quarry owners, dated 1867. The neighborhood is also known as the filming location for scenes in the 1914 silent film Perils of Pauline.

Check out more photos of the property below: