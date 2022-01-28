This $19.5 Million Dumbo Penthouse Is Now Brooklyn’s Most Expensive Listing

Move over, Manhattan. Brooklyn’s real estate market is hotter than ever.

Perched atop the dramatic 33-story Olympia Dumbo is Brooklyn’s current most expensive listing: the $19.5 million Penthouse B. The luxury residential development has 76 condos, but none top this unit, a five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom penthouse spanning 4,298 square feet, including 552 square feet of outdoor space.

Penthouse B is one of just two units with direct elevator access, which opens into a formal foyer. Spanning the entirety of the 32nd floor, the penthouse has a sun-filled living room which is made to feel even larger by soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Unlike most other New York penthouses, this one’s features are thoughtfully separated; for example, the stunning custom kitchen is separated from the living areas, offering plenty of privacy for those who like to entertain.

The kitchen is nothing short of incredible, with a custom island inlaid with Fior di Bosco stone slabs and chamfered edges; white maple kitchen cabinetry with custom millwork; state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances; and a custom pendant by interiors firm Workstead. Throughout the home, there is 7.75-inch, light-ash wood wide-plank flooring and an emphasis on a light neutral color palette. Workstead was influenced to use materials and colors that emphasized Dumbo’s maritime and industrial heritage.

There is plenty of privacy in each bedroom too. The primary suite has double walk-in closets, a dressing area and linen closet, as well as a spectacular seven-fixture bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub, dual shower and Aglo Ceppo stone walls, flooring and countertops that further reflect the industrial history of the area.

The most coveted feature of the penthouse, however, is the ample outdoor terrace—a rare commodity in New York. The terrace has outdoor dining and lounging areas and overlooks lower Manhattan and the New York Harbor.

“The person who buys this will literally be at the top of the hill, and it’s the best hill in all of New York: Dumbo,” listing agent Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman exclusively tells Robb Report. “This penthouse offers the best views of the Manhattan skyline and all the bridges with their river of lights far below the private terrace.”

Olympia Dumbo is currently Brooklyn’s tallest residential development and has 38,000 square feet of amenities, including gardens, indoor and outdoor lap pools, a steam room and sauna, a juice bar, a two-lane bowling alley and a shipwreck-shaped playground for kids. You’ll also never have to go back to your gym, as there’s a movement studio, boxing gym, spin studio and locker rooms right here. The building also has the highest outdoor tennis court in the borough, located 75-feet above the street with spectacular views over Manhattan.

The property is co-listed by Fredrik Eklund of Douglas Elliman and the Heyman Team at Sotheby’s International Realty.