This $20 Million Glass-Roofed House in Malibu Looks Like the International Space Station

Though it was built in 1992, this Malibu home looks more futuristic than last century; in fact, it’s most often compared to the International Space Station. The glass-and-steel structure was designed by acclaimed SoCal architect Edward Niles, known for crafting massive, eclectically shaped houses using those materials. It may not be to everyone’s taste, but it is certainly one of a kind.

Tucked into the folds of the Santa Monica Mountains just off the Pacific Coast Highway, the home has incredible views of the ocean from its semi-circular great room. With all that glass, light permeates the vast space. The kitchen is also located here, with an underground garage below.

A skybridge connects the great room to the rest of the residence, which is shaped like a long tube—suspended 16 feet off the ground—made up of individual pods. Within that more private section are four bedrooms and four baths, with the primary bedroom suite occupying the front of the tube for maximum views. That bedroom has separate pods for a sitting room, walk-in closet and master bath with a private terrace. At the very tip of the terrace is a hot tub that has 360-degree views of the property, the house and the surrounding landscape, including the sea.

That wing of the house also includes a second bedroom, a fitness studio and a separate den.

The whole structure sits on two acres of land and was designed to withstand seismic activity and use alternative energy, so it’s equipped with solar panels. A patio and heated pool also occupy the grounds.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the home took five years to build to accommodate its unique design. Niles found himself searching for months for the type of rolled steel needed to construct the master bedroom suite. He eventually tracked it down through the builders of Los Angeles’s subway system.

The property is listed with Daniel Moss of Coldwell Banker in Malibu.