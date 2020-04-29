This $21 Million Connecticut Mansion Has Water Views From Every Window

The best things about Connecticut are that it’s not New York and that it’s so close to New York. Oh, and right, there are some magnificent waterfront properties, steeped in history, that will make you never want to leave your estate, unless it’s to take the yacht for a sail.

Located at the end of Lowther Point, a wooded peninsula overlooking Long Island Sound in tony Riverside, Conn., close to Greenwich, this oh-so-elegant 8,300-square-foot home is surrounded by water on three sides.

From a lofty rooftop deck you can gaze at Long Island in the distance, the skyscrapers of New York City and yachts at anchor at the nearby Riverside Yacht Club. The sunsets from the deck are no doubt epic.

Wealthy industrialist George Lowther first built a home here in 1880 after acquiring the 100-acre peninsula. Over the years various parcels have been sold off, but this southern tip has remained in the family ever since.

When the original Lamb & Rich-designed Lowther mansion was demolished in 2008 and replaced with a sprawling new home, the nearby guest cottage was also leveled, and this elegant five-bedroom Colonial built in its place.

“It really does feel like you’re surrounded by water. No matter which window you look out of, you’ll see water,” explains Gideon Fountain, broker with Houlihan Lawrence’s Greenwich office, who holds the listing.

Designed by prolific local architect J.P. Franzen, the three-story home sits on a 2.36-acre grassy lot overlooking a large inlet.

Fountain explains that the lagoon is unique in that it features a low concrete dam at one end, complete with a small weir. This has the effect of keeping water in when the tide goes out, ensuring the home never overlooks a muddy bottom.

Private gates off Indian Point Lane open to a gravel driveway and lead to a large motor court. The home is L-shaped with the side wing devoted to five garages with guest bedrooms above.

The home’s light and airy, open-plan first floor has no shortage of doors leading out to spacious covered terraces for al fresco dining.

A grand staircase leads to the second floor and the spectacular master suite with it’s soft-lilac Connecticut coastal vibe. Doors open on to a terrace providing expansive views of the water and the estate’s endless lawns.

In total there are five bedrooms and six full baths, though Fountain says there’s no shortage of space, especially on the third floor, to add further guest accommodations, if desired.

Outside on the expansive grounds, there’s a pool and stylish pool house, which could also be extended to become a guest cottage. Here there’s also a spa and cozy fire pit.

A stroll along the waterfront takes you to one of the home’s true surprise and delight features: a luxurious boathouse with a wet bar, big-screen TV and comfy sofas, along with a stone terrace, and a long jetty with floating dock.

“The boathouse is just like the rest of the house, a wonderful, tranquil oasis that feels quiet and serene. The perfect place just to get away from it all,” says Fountain.

The estate was first listed last October for $24.95 million, taken off the market around the beginning of the year, and has now been re-listed for that $20.995 million asking.

See more photos of the property below: