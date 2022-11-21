This Massive $25 Million Condo Is Housed Inside One of Celebrities’ Favorite NYC Buildings

In the heart of New York City’s trendy Meatpacking District, this $25 million architecturally fabulous residence ticks several boxes. The full-floor residence has 15 rooms, 5,500 square feet of space and ultra-luxe craftsmanship and materials for discerning buyers. There are few homes in the city with this level of detail.

Residence No. 6 at 66 Ninth Avenue, a celebrity-loved building that Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, Glenn Beck, Jason Reitman and Molly Shannon once called home, is one of the most exquisite residences in the building. The picture-perfect building has also been the backdrop for magazine editorials, like Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s 2019 holiday cover in Hamptons Magazine.

The colorful kitchen. Nest Seekers

The boutique condo building, designed by ShoP architects, has just 20 residences and was first built in 1905. Residence No 6. is the work of the esteemed team at Eric Sheffield Architects, builders at Think Construction and stunning interiors by Paris Forino. The five-bedroom and 6.5-bathroom home is accessed via a grand foyer, which includes a 200-pound custom front door made in rose mirror, brass and gunmetal steel and foyer flooring made from Palissandro Bluette marble with a chevron pattern and brass inlay. There’s also a long, 44-foot hallway that connects to all of the bedrooms as well as the living area.

The Grand Salon is the heart of the home and has 100 linear feet of south-facing views through 12 floor-to-ceiling windows. Here there are also French doors that open to the private terrace. Even extreme detail was paid to the windows; in total, there are 34 windows that were replaced with custom Hope’s windows and Parrett Windows. Hope’s windows are lined with solid steel frames and 11 layers of glass and gel for the ultimate soundproof home resulting in a pin-drop quiet residence.

The spacious primary bedroom. Nest Seekers

Every room is immaculate, like the eat-in chef’s kitchen with north and west views, custom cabinetry and solid slabs of marble. There are also state-of-the-art appliances from the likes of Gaggenau and Subzero. Other rooms include the den and bar—dubbed Le Bar Bleu for its moody blue hues—as well as an incredible terrace with boxwood hedges and a birch tree.

The smart home also features the latest technology from Savant, a home control and automation system that controls lighting, climate, entertainment and security via an app. Other features throughout the home include 12-inch solid oak herringbone floors; fluted columns made from hand-finished bleached walnut and un-lacquered burnished brass; a marble fireplace; and hand-finished lime plaster walls. There are furniture, decor and fixtures from prestigious designers like Kelly Wearstler, Fantini Rubinetti, Dichroic, IO, Toto, Waterworks and many more.

The den, including a bar. Nest Seekers

Above all, prospective buyers will be taken by the views in all directions—depending what room you’re in—as well as the high-design furniture and architectural elements. The sale also includes a membership to Insignia, a private concierge service. Jessica C. Campbell of Nest Seekers International has the listing.

Check out more photos of the property below:

There is plenty of natural light throughout the home. Nest Seekers

A marble bathroom. Nest Seekers

There are five bedrooms. Nest Seekers

The home has plenty of colorful elements. Nest Seekers