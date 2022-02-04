This $27.5 Million Mansion Is Now the Priciest Listing in LA’s Hidden Hills Enclave

The Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills is a private, gated community in the San Fernando Valley known for its high-profile residents (like Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Drake, to name a few) and impressive real estate.

However, there are few properties in Hidden Hills that offer the space, amenities and architecture of 5521 Paradise Valley. The property first broke records as the most expensive home ever sold in the neighborhood when Texas-based energy trader Michael Maggi purchased it in 2019. Now, Maggi hopes to break another record and has listed it for $27.45 million—making it (at press time) the priciest residence ever listed in the tony enclave.

Celebrity real estate agent Tomer Fridman of the Fridman Group says this is “one of the finest new additions to Hidden Hills.” The six-bedroom, 11-bathroom home, which spans 14,491 square feet, was recently redesigned by Maggi’s wife and interior designer, Erin Maggi, and wouldn’t look out of place in California’s wine country with its use of natural materials, a neutral and moody color palette and sumptuous textures.

The restored traditional aesthetic is a pleasant surprise compared to many of LA’s modern manses. Expect open-beam ceilings with custom light fixtures, European oak flooring, a double-height entry, wood-paneled ceilings and high-quality materials, like the stunning onyx wet bar and wine display.

“The home itself is a work of art with meticulous architectural precision and a thoughtful layout of form and function,” Fridman tells Robb Report. “To create such a build, with top amenities, on a 7.4-acre lot inside the most prestigious gated city is an opportunity for the utmost tranquility and seclusion.”

Maggi, however, went above and beyond when it came to the amenities. There is a major focus on fitness and wellness, with facilities ranging from a full professional tennis court and volleyball court to a glass-enclosed gym and sauna and two three-par golf holes; there are also winding private golf cart trails to take you to each spot. More possibilities for relaxation can be found in the 65-foot zero-edge pool and spa, home theater, sunroom and 11-car garage.

Check out more images of the home below: