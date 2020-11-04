This $29 Million NYC Condo Has a Secret Garden The Size of a Small Park

Manhattan real estate developer Aby J. Rosen was named one of 2020’s top 200 art collectors by ARTnews, and he has constructed the residences at 100 East 53rd Street not only as a showplace for some of his pieces but as the ideal gallery for homeowners who also appreciate fine art.

One of the most incredible—and ideally suited to outdoor sculpture—is the building’s stunning duplex, currently for sale for $29.75 million. Located on the 10th and 11th floors of the 63-story tower, it is the only unit with a private terrace. And what a lush space it is. While the interior amounts to more than 6,600 square feet, the exterior garden is nearly a pocket park at almost 5,300 square feet. It’s the largest of its kind across one level for a New York City condo, according to listing agent Leonard Steinberg with Compass.

Inside, two private elevators provide direct access to each of the unit’s floors, with the entertaining spaces—great room, bar and dining area—occupying the first level and the four en suite bedrooms taking up the second. The elevator and space distinctions help keep the guest spaces separate, with pandemic planning in mind.

Custom millwork, including the kitchen’s wire-brushed oak cabinetry, was done by renowned interiors firm Foster + Partners, one of Rosen’s pet design companies. The sleek, modern culinary space includes Carrera marble counters and backsplash, along with topline appliances and wine storage by Sub-Zero and Gaggenau.

The home’s sculptural steel staircase is a work of art unto itself, creating a two-story gallery space. On the upper level, the primary suite occupies the entire south end, including a sumptuous spa-like master bath with radiant-heated travertine floors, a free-standing tub and a steam shower. The walk-in closets are all custom designed by Foster + Partners.

More artful touches are seen in the building’s public spaces, with a Rachel Feinstein painting welcoming residents as they come through the touchless front doors. Custom furnishings by William T. Georgis fill the lobby and the Private Resident’s Club.

Located on the building’s third and fourth floors, the club is dominated by a 60-foot sunlight pool lined with a garden of bamboo. Dedicated fitness areas—cardio, Pilates/ballet room, yoga studio, sauna, and spa treatment rooms—surround the pool. A private library invites with leather seating, bronze coffee tables and a grand illuminated globe.

Residents also have access to concierge services through Quintessentially Lifestyle. We bet they’ll help get your own art collection hung just so.