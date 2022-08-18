This $30 Million Hamptons Manse Is Like a Modernist Country Club on the Ocean

This sleek home looks plucked out of Beverly Hills with its ultra-modern design, which makes it all the more rare in the tony Hamptons neighborhood of Water Mill, New York.

Completed in 2020, it’s a true modern masterpiece from renowned Hamptons-based architecture firm Barnes Coy and Milanese interior designer Massimo Castagna, located on Flying Point Road. The exterior features sweeping curved white stucco, padauk wood siding, and board-formed concrete. It is elevated above the ground and lined with shrubs for an added touch of greenery. The home spans four levels and has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and three half-bathrooms, totaling over 11,000 square feet. From above, the home blends in with the leafy landscape, thanks to its flat, grass-topped roof.

There’s not one area on the three-acre property that doesn’t have never-ending water views, as with views of both Channel Pond and the ocean. Architect Chris Coy master planned the home around the views in that each room prioritizes vistas of the surrounding landscape, primarily through retractable walls of glass and floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Drama is the word that comes to mind when you step inside, and the space feels exceptionally spacious and large.

The foyer is anchored by a dramatic dark stone staircase, which is pleasantly contrasted against the light-hued flooring and walls. There is one main living space, which houses the living room, office/media room, two powder rooms, and a dining room. The minimalist kitchen has state-of-the-art Gaggenau appliances, a butler’s pantry, and seamless access to the outdoor kitchen.

Owners will love the primary wing of the home, which features dual walk-in closets; a spa-like bathroom with a freestanding tub, two showers, and a water closet; and an en suite guest room, perfect for those with very young children. Other amenities include a two-bedroom staff wing, a media and recreation room with a wet bar, a six-car garage, elevator connecting all floors, a library, den, an infinity-edge pool on the terrace, a gorgeous tennis court, and 200 feet of water frontage on Channel Pond. The 3,100-square-foot outdoor stone terrace hosts the outdoor kitchen, alfresco dining, and pool loungers. Next to the garage, there are plans for a future screening room and a tennis pavilion that will open onto the court via a wall of glass.

The rooftop deck steals the show, and there’s more than 800 square feet of space to entertain. Here, there’s another outdoor kitchen, built-in seating, and 360-degree views of the water. There are picturesque wetland dunes to enjoy, as well as a charming walk to the pond, flanked by bayberry bushes and dune grass, that leads to the dock. Here you cn keep small sailboats, skiffs, and kayaks.

Water Mill hamlet is known for its multi-million-dollar homes, primarily constructed in the East Coast’s signature shingle-style architecture, and miles of pristine beachfront.

