This $30 Million Waterfront Ranch in Idaho Comes With Its Own Jet Hangar

This incredible waterfront property in Lake Coeur d’Alene is now Idaho’s most expensive home for sale, listed at $30 million.

Sky Pine Estate sits on 18 acres and feels like the kind of compound that would make it easy to wait out a pandemic, with its 16,000-square-foot house, an office, a fitness studio, sandy beach, a private helipad, two hangars at the Coeur d’Alene airport and a 2,400-square-foot boat house, with its eight watercraft included in the sale.

It has the feel of a resort from the entry down a long, gated driveway to the front door, beneath a protected portico. All that’s missing is the parking valet. From the great room to the kitchen, to the main-floor’s bar and all the cozy little alcoves, peeks of the lake can be had. Each of the home’s four ensuite bedrooms have lake views, and the master gets its own wing with a private gym, walk-in closets and a huge bathroom with water views from the soaking tub. Every room feels vast, with high ceilings and walls of windows, but warmth from the timber construction, stone walls, fireplaces and hardwood floors pervades even the grandest of spaces.

This place is all about the fun, though: There’s the wine cellar and tasting room, a screening room and a massive game room and bar with a billiards table, foosball and plenty of arcade-style pinball machines and racing simulators. In the upstairs bar is another pool table and more games.

Outdoors, the living is even larger. Enjoy the private beach, a waterfall and creek, or take out one of the jet skis, the pontoon boat or the 34-foot Stancraft from the boat house, which also has a waterslide built into the dock. The lush, gorgeous landscaping looks good enough to golf on. Oh, and in addition to the spacious main garage, there’s plenty of room for golf cart storage, as you’ll need a vehicle just to get around the acreage.

The two airplane hangars at the nearby airport make jetting in and out seamless. And there’s plenty of room in there to host your helicopter when taking it from the airport to the estate’s private helipad.