This $37 Million Modern Mansion Sits Next to One of Palm Beach’s Top Golf Courses

Palm Beach is filled with immaculate Mediterranean Revival, Spanish Colonial and Beaux Arts architecture, but 1104 Seminole lives firmly in the present day.

The North Palm Beach estate is located within the private gated community Seminole Landing, which is adjacent to the prestigious Seminole Golf Club. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the proximity to the historic and renowned course, the venue for the 2021 Walker Cup, which winds along the Atlantic Ocean and was redesigned by Coore & Crenshaw a few years back.

At first glance, the single-family waterfront property might look like it belongs more in Miami or Los Angeles, which makes it that much more unique for Palm Beach. Listed for $37 million, the home is designed for resort-style living and spans 30,561 square feet, with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-baths.

“This property could not be in a better location,” co-listing agent Tracy Ward of Eklund|Gomes at Douglas Elliman tells Robb Report. “It is centrally located and minutes away from PGA Boulevard’s shopping and dining, beautiful beaches, PBI and the world’s very best golf.”

The stark-white home has an ultra-modern design, with walls of floor-to-ceiling glass windows that encourage indoor-outdoor living. Offering plenty of natural light, the home feels even larger thatn high ceilings and stunning neutral interiors. The interiors resemble a jewel box, with a glittering glass elevator, a stunning illuminated glass staircase and porcelain walls and flooring. Many of the high-quality materials were imported, including cypress and glass from Norway.

Tech-savvy buyers will also love the smart technology, the custom lighting and the impressive sound system placed throughout both the interior and exterior. Fashionistas, meanwhile, will find the primary suite particularly interesting, as there is a Chanel-boutique inspired dressing room.

Other amenities include a wellness area with a salon, fitness room and spa; a six-car climate-controlled garage; a temperature-controlled wine room; a 10-seat movie theater; and a two-bedroom guest house. Outside was built for entertaining, and features two pools: one an infinity-edge option with many spas, the other an entry-level horizon edge pool with a spa. There’s also an al fresco summer kitchen. sunken fire pit with seating for up to 10 people and a full-size bar.

The home is listed by agents Ward, Kevin Kelly and Fredrik Eklund, founder of Eklund|Gomes at Douglas Elliman.

Check out more images of the home below: