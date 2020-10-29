Quantcast
RR One

This $4.5 Million Faux-French Chateau Near Atlanta Is Like Having a Home at Euro Disney

What would you bid for a French-themed party palace by a Disney designer?

4455 Harris Trail Photo: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

For the American traveler (remember travel?) in Europe, a stay in a French chateau can sometimes fall short of the fantasy. Beds are small, bathrooms are shared, there is no elevator and certainly nothing as vulgar as air conditioning. Long before the pandemic stopped us hopping over the pond, one Georgia developer decided to dispense with this disappointing dose of reality by creating his very own “French” palace in America: Chateau de l’Imaginaire, which translates as the “fantasy castle.” He built it in Buckhead, an affluent Atlanta suburb.

Related Stories

The faux-chateau, which is listed with Coldwell Banker Realty for $4.5 million, is to be auctioned online via Concierge Auctions, starting at 4pm EST on November 17, for 48 hours. The reserve price is $2.7 million.

The house is about as authentically French as Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland, which is appropriate, as it’s currently owned by Scott Hostetler, a landscape designer best known for his work at the Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel. But it is reassuringly American in its creature comforts—not lumpy single bed on the premises. And you can certainly live out any Disney princess fantasies you’ve long been harboring here.

4455 Harris Trail

The motorcourt accommodates 25 cars.  Photo: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Built in 1998 by three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Wallace, the house has often been used as a filming location for TV networks and as a backdrop for music videos. The mansion, which sprawls over 16,384 square feet, has eight bedrooms and 13 (count them) bathrooms, and is being sold furnished. A video at ConciergeAuctions.com shows a riot of columns, gilt, vast expanses of wood panelling, statuary, flouncy valances, four-poster beds, chandeliers (as well as spotlights), ornamental rococo-style chairs and a lot of thickly veined marble. TVs are framed by elaborate cabinetry, while gas fires are topped by elaborate stone mantlepieces. It’s a party house for the flamboyant of soul. Minimalists and Marie Kondo devotees need not apply.

Amenities include a two-story ballroom, two kitchens, a lavish dressing room, a kids’ playroom with animal murals, a billiards room, cinema and saltwater pool. But perhaps the most over-the-top part of this fantasy estate is the surrounding grounds, which contain a six-car garage and 25-car motor court. The rest of the two acres froth with exuberant topiary coaxed into whimsical formations. For the right homeowner, it’s a little slice of Euro Disney.

See more photos of Chateau de l’Imaginaire below:

4455 Harris Trail

The two-story foyer just begs for a grand entrance.  Photo: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

4455 Harris Trail

The TV room.  Photo: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

4455 Harris Trail

The living room.  Photo: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

4455 Harris Trail

The manicured gardens. 

4455 Harris Trail

Whimsical designs populate the property.  Photo: Courtesy Coldwell Banker

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Homes for Sale

Latest Galleries in Homes for Sale

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give a Gift!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad