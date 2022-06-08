Quantcast
This $4 Million Rustic-Chic French Estate Is Surrounded by the Pyrénées Mountains

The eco-conscious home is made of natural materials like untreated wood and stone, and has a heated swimming pool and two guest houses.

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

With this stunning $4 million South of France property, you get the benefits of the French and Spanish cultures, as it’s located just beyond Spain’s border. Situated in the Pyrénées-Orientales in Collioure, the home has expansive views over the village and ocean below. 

Collioure is a Mediterranean town with several medieval structures and even a medieval weapons museum. It’s less flashy than Cannes and St. Tropez, located just across the bay, and instead offers a more relaxing and bohemian atmosphere. Rest assured, this charming home is the perfect getaway from the stress of daily life. It’s situated on nearly five acres of both rugged and landscaped land, with nearby vineyards, and is surrounded by the Pyrénées Mountains.

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

The house is situated within the Pyrénées Mountains.  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

The 3,154-square-foot home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as charming living areas, lounges and a kitchen. There’s an additional studio apartment, as well as another large apartment on the property that has yet to be completed. Not only is the home eco-friendly (it has its own solar-powered water heating system), but it was made using natural materials including shale stone, untreated wood, iron and terracotta. There’s a gorgeous glassed-in loggia, perfect for taking in sea views, and a heated swimming pool, pool house, hammam, gym, bar, game room and covered carport.

The home also features ample storage, accessed via a terracotta walkway, and there are cozy outdoor features, like a hammock, covered outdoor dining table, and a covered lounge. It spans two floors and is the perfect home base for enjoying the region. Some past owners have rented out the home to local and international travelers seeking a temporary summer escape.

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

One of the many living areas  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

The area is known for its unique combination of French and Catalan culture, and unlike other French Mediterranean spots, the streets and restaurants often have Catalan names. It’s still predominantly undiscovered, but has five wonderful beaches and impressive art museums. It’s also easy to do a quick day trip to Spain and explore Costa Brava and Salvador Dalí sights, or go boating in the bay.

Check out more photos of the property below:

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

The glass-enclosed loggia  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

The view from the home  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

A covered outdoor lounge area  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

The home is constructed with natural materials like stone and untreated wood.  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

The patio  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

View from the home  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

The game room  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

View of the house from the pool  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

Collioure, Pyrénées-Orientales, France

An outdoor dining area and outdoor shower  Groupe Mercure/Forbes Global Properties

