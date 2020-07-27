This $54 Million Beachfront Compound Is the Most Expensive Property on Florida’s West Coast

The ultra-luxe enclave of Port Royal in Naples, on Florida’s Gulf coast, is one of the country’s most exclusive and expensive neighborhoods. The average cost of a home there is close to $10 million.

To become the new owner of the spectacular 4444 Gordon Drive compound on Port Royal’s southern-most tip though, you might need to goose your budget by about $44 million.

With its own slice of sandy beach overlooking the Windex-blue waters of the Gulf of Mexico, this 7,000-square-foot Spanish-style estate is currently the most-expensive property not only in Port Royal, but also on Florida’s entire west coast.

While $54 million might seem a high asking for a main house with just four bedrooms, it does come with a bonus: an additional two-lot compound across the street. That bonus features a 60-foot deep-water dock for your boat, a four-bedroom guest bungalow and a two-bedroom carriage house. For those times when all the family turns up.

“To have a beachfront house and two lots on the bayside, plus a boat dock; this is what makes this place so unique,” says Frank Sajtar, listing agent with William Raveis Realty in association with Christie’s International.

The waterfront home was built in 1995 for Campbell Soup heiress Dorrance H. Hamilton. She sold it to the current owner in 2005 for $24.8 million, who later added to the compound by acquiring the second, half-acre bayside lot. Now the property totals 2.5 acres of the most coveted land in Florida.

“What’s also special about the estate is that it’s right at the end of Naples beach, so it’s extremely private. That, and the fact that Gordon Pass is right there, so within minutes you’re are right out into the Gulf of Mexico. For boat owners that is a real plus,” says Sajtar.

The main beachfront home—called Posada Del Sol, or Inn of the Sun— certainly lives up to its name. Facing west so that it enjoys the most sunsets, it faces a wide section of sandy beach with shallow water and a small lagoon with calm waves. Perfect for swimming and paddleboarding.

Spanning the Gulf-side of the home are wide, covered terraces with ornate columns and Saltillo tile flooring. On the north side of the house there’s a heated pool and an ornamental koi pond.

All of the main rooms in the home face out to the water to enjoy that multi-million-dollar view, including the spacious master suite set into the pitched roof that has full-width doors leading out on to a huge terrace.

Steps away, across Gordon Drive—known among locals as “Billionaire’s Row” and where Best Buy founder Richard Schulze just bought a $30 million home—a curving driveway takes you into the bayside compound. Here there’s a ranch-style bungalow spanning 3,400 square feet with its own waterfront pool, a path to a thatched-roofed tiki hut and access to the boat dock.

Just across a circular driveway is the two-story, 1,200-square-foot carriage house with a three-golf-cart garage beneath.

“This part of the property with its two lots amounts to around an acre. Right now, each of the lots could sell for as much as $9 million apiece,” says Sajtar.

Attesting to the value of property in the exclusive neighborhood is the 9,400-square-foot beachfront estate just down the street at 2500 Gordon Drive. In June 2018, it sold for $48.8 million. Within weeks of the closing, bulldozers moved in and leveled the place to start work on a new mega-mansion.