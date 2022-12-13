This $6 Million Zen Sanctuary in LA Is Surrounded By Lush Botanical Gardens

Award-winning architecture firm Marmol Radziner are experts in California modernism, a genre that spawned from Bauhaus and International Style, and their masterful homes are always, in some way, linked to nature.

Case in point: 730 Palms Blvd. in Los Angeles’s Venice neighborhood, recently listed for $5.89 million. Walking into the home you’d almost forget you’re one of LA’s most popular neighborhoods, as the manse is ensconced by lush, towering palms and rows of exotic plants that shield the property from its neighbors. The newly refinished abode was custom built by Marmol Radziner in 2010 and spans over 3,110 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Apart from the sunlit open-floor plan and the incredible private lounge areas inside and out, what’s most appealing about this residence are the floor-to-ceiling windows that welcome in the botanical greenery from every angle.

The sun-lit living room. Amalfi Estates

The dining room, for example, is situated between two walls of glass that open to a jetted ozone pool on one side and an outdoor kitchen on the other. The living area, meanwhile, has high ceilings with recessed lighting and views over the gardens. The chef’s kitchen—complete with a leather built-in breakfast nook—also has views over the botanical gardens, filled with an array of tall green plants. Both spacious and functional, the kitchen is equipped with a Wolf built-in cooktop, storage, an oversized island and custom copper-hued cabinetry.

The primary suite is located upstairs and has a moody, minimalist vibe and a wood-paneled, spa-like bathroom with a sunken tub. There is also an exceptional walk-in closet with plenty of storage. The room connects to an outdoor patio area via sliding glass doors, so you always have those lush gardens in your line of sight.

The kitchen. Amalfi Estates

If you love to entertain, the outdoor areas are perfect for small or large gatherings. In addition to the ozone pool, there’s a onsen-like bespoke wood hot tub surrounded by trees. There’s plenty of alfresco lounge areas, an outdoor kitchen with a wood fire grill and weaving garden pathways. The home is located steps from Abbot Kinney Boulevard, home to trendy restaurants, boutiques, galleries and coffee shops.

“The most notable unique features of this home are that the lines between inside and outside virtually disappear,” says listing agent Desyana Willis with Amalfi Estates. “The unique custom Marmol Radziner design is the epitome of true California indoor outdoor living. I have yet to see. home where the backyard connects to the living room as effortless as this one does. This home is a work of art.”

The lush outdoor area. Amalfi Estates

The Los Angeles–based design-build firm is led by architects Leo Marmol and Ron Radziner, and their impressive client roster includes Tom Ford, Ellen DeGeneres, Bradley Cooper and Red Hot Chili Pepper singer Anthony Kiedis, among others. The duo is often tapped for respectful restorations of iconic homes from prolific architects such as Richard Neutra and Rudolph Schindler. Some of their most iconic projects includes Neutra’s Kaufmann House and Buff & Hensman’s Harvey House, both in Palm Springs, and many others.

Check out more photos of the property below:

The hot tub. Amalfi Estates

There are many outdoor patios to enjoy. Amalfi Estates

An office area on the second floor. Amalfi Estates

One of three bedrooms. Amalfi Estates