This $9 Million Texas Mansion Comes With a Rolls-Royce Phantom Once Owned by Shaquille O’Neil



If you’re in the market for a new house and a new car, you’re in luck: A palatial mansion in Texas just listed for $9.3 million, and the 2004 Rolls-Royce Phantom parked in the garage is yours to keep.

Built in 2021, the custom 10,050-square-foot Houston abode offers seven bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms and a sprawling back deck that’s more than double the size of the interior. Sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a ravine lot, the modern-looking residence is surrounded by towering trees and offers picturesque views. The real perk is, of course, the Salamanca Blue Phantom, which was reportedly owned by none other than NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal at one point. It’s a clear indication of the caliber of the property, too.

Inside is a two-story library that can hold up to 2,000 books. Jason Koonce/Hommati

The pad makes a striking first impression with a slate roof, white stucco siding and a giant paved courtyard with a bronze fountain. Inside, things feel a little more cozy thanks to the warm maple flooring that runs throughout, except in the foyer where it’s been swapped for swanky Italian marble. A highlight of the modern living quarters is the jaw-dropping, two-story library with a soaring, 36-foot-tall ceiling. The space is outfitted with enough shelving to hold up to 2,000 hardcovers and paperbacks—great if you happen to have a massive collection of books. Another standout is the wine room on the first floor, which is perfect for your other collection.

At the center of the kitchen is a sleek marble waterfall island. Jason Koonce/Hommati

Elsewhere, you’ll find a gourmet chef’s kitchen anchored by a marble waterfall island, which leads to a breakfast nook, a dining area and a living room. Nearby, the primary bedroom and bathroom feel like a sumptuous retreat. Think dual walk-in closets, dual vanities, a stand-alone shower, a tub and a fireplace. There’s also an adjoining room that the listing suggests could be used as a gym, a nursery or a study.

Upstairs, which you can access via an elevator, there are five en suite bedrooms, plus a game room and a home theater. The second floor also has its own balcony that overlooks the enormous, 21,000-square-foot deck below. Here, you’ll find a heated freshwater pool and Jacuzzi, a top-notch sound system, a few sun loungers and a mosquito control system to protect you from any bugs in the nearby bayou.

The best part? It’s all yours for under $10 million.

Toke Ettehadieh of Compass holds the listing.

