This Classic 1930s Beverly Hills Estate Is Now a $22 Million Modern Masterpiece

While this palatial 1930s estate, located in the flats district of Beverly Hills, once belonged to Hollywood Golden Age film star Edward G. Robinson, the only remnants of that era are the home’s architectural bones and a definite glamour. But this glamour is distinctly modern, with airy spaces, high-end appliances and a clean-lined aesthetic.

The stone and black-trimmed exterior looks like it recently shed a Tudor façade in favor of a brighter, less-timbered style, which tells you a lot about what you’ll find inside the 10,000-square-foot house. A grand foyer leads to a formal living room with beautiful coffered ceilings and a polished stone bar with built-in shelving. Both spaces look toward the backyard oasis. The family room includes a secret entrance to a safe room that could also double as a wine cellar.

The formal dining room is one of the most stunning spaces in the place with its custom-painted wallpaper and tall windows. You’ll see more of the original details of the home in the library’s wood walls, fireplace and built-in shelving. But the casual living room down the hall with an informal dining area leading to the kitchen all have the touch of serene design. The vast kitchen includes a long island, a double range and oven, an oversized Sub-Zero fridge, marble counters and floor-to-ceiling cabinets. An easy space to spend a few hours cheffing—whether that’s you or your staff.

Upstairs, the primary suite dominates with two huge custom walk-in closets, a spacious patio and a spa-like bathroom. French doors lead to another balcony. The other bedrooms all have their special details, from shelving to private terraces and lush views.

The total bedroom count is eight, with 11 baths, spread across four levels in the main house and a detached guest cottage. Staff quarters, a fitness studio and home office are also part of the mansion.

Out back there’s a pool with a waterslide (and waterfall), plus a hot tub, as well as a patio big enough for entertaining. The listing is held by Mauricio Umansky and Jon Grauman of the Agency.