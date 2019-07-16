This $78 Million Colorado Ranch Is a Modern Castle with Its Own Saloon and Trout Pond

The Wild West aesthetic doesn’t typically include a castle from which to watch the buffalo roam. Still, in the case of this $78 million Colorado ranch, we’re not complaining. With 439 acres of private property nestled between the prestigious Vail Mountain Club and Beaver Creek Ski Resort, Casteel Creek Retreat reimagines the ranch life with a a whole new level of modern luxury (oh, and ice cream).

Pulling up to the 32,000-square-foot home, visitors cross a metal bridge before taking in the estate’s striking stone façade— a far cry from the wooden finishes and taxidermy of most ranch residencies. Once inside, a dramatic entryway and Chihuly chandelier greet all who pass through.

Interiors are sleek and contemporary, with marble and stone finishes throughout. A few rustic touches—an exposed wood beam here, a vintage cattle skull there—keep the building grounded in its remote Colorado roots. The eight-bedroom, 16-bathroom estate also comes with its own home theater, swimming pool, spa and fitness studio. But this home is also something of a massive retreat that accommodate more than 40 guests between the main house and several guest houses scattered throughout the property. The Wild West—think leather-topped poker table and jail cell with a revolver-decorated light fixture—does feature prominently in a few guest quarters in case your pals are looking for an experience that’s a little more True Grit.

“You have direct access to the White River National Forest,” listing agent Kerry Endsley of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty told Forbes of the property’s landscape. “You’re looking at all of this incredible open space back there in the White River National Forest. The snow-capped Gore Range is in direct view. You have this panoramic view just as far as the eye can see in the national forest. And you have those views from everywhere.”

In other words, you won’t be bored. More than 12 miles of hiking trails run through the scenic acreage, perfect for horseback riding, cross-country skiing or even high-speed snowmobile chases. (The property comes with 12 state-of-the-art snowmobiles.) There’s also a trout pond, a soccer field and indoor arena for tennis, baseball and basketball.

But if you’re itching for the John Wayne moment you feel you’re duly owed as a new ranch owner, the property has a replica of Colorado’s famed Silver Dollar Saloon, an establishment that dates back to the OG cowboy days of the 1880s. Naturally, there’s also an old-timey ice cream parlor on site.

A grand entrance.A view from one of the guest houses.One of the Wild West apartments.