This $14 Million Manse Is a True Tuscan-Style Farmhouse—in Florida

You don’t need to hop on a flight to Italy to find your own Tuscan villa—just take a trip to Florida instead.

Located just 30 minutes away from Tampa International Airport, the Tre Sorelle property, which translates to “Three Sisters” in English, is a recent addition to the Sunshine State’s busy real-estate market. The listing, handled by Robyn Gunn of Sotheby’s International Realty, is a true Tuscan-style farmhouse that sits just under one acre inside the waterfront community of Tierra Verda. If you’re looking for a secluded Italian oasis, this three-story manse could be yours for a cool $13.99 million.

Cuban architect Albert Alfonso was inspired by the beauty of central Italy when creating the concept for the home. The abode’s construction featured an abundance of resources sourced from the region, including the 10-to-12-inch layer of limestone on the exterior found in the Barletta-Andria-Trani province and the pan terra cotta tiles. Having the right materials and Italian suppliers were imperative in conjuring up a facade that would find itself right at home nestled in Tuscany’s famed hillsides.

“After pursuing Albert for some time, we came to an agreement that if I committed to build an authentic Tuscan farmhouse, he would take on the project,” the property’s owner said in an email to Robb Report. “Many homes say ‘Tuscan Farmhouse,’ but Albert was determined to design a building that looked like it was in Strada di Borgo Pretale. So off we went to Tuscany—twice—to research buildings all over the countryside, some in ruins, and take hundreds and hundreds of reference photos.”

Inside the 12,000-square-feet home, you’ll find seven bedrooms, eight full baths and three half baths, with hardwood flooring throughout. That chic Tuscan influence can found in details throughout the home, from the mahogany doors to the beamed wooden ceilings to the expansive high ceilings. While the residence is reminiscent of an Italian homestay, its spiral honey-colored Corton limestone staircase got its inspiration from an entirely different region on the Old Continent—France’s Burgundy province.

Upstairs, six bedrooms dominate the space, each with their own luxe en suite. And if you’re looking for some extra space to wind down, spend some alone time reading a book in the floor’s sun-filled library. Back down that stunning staircase, the main level has an open floor layout that includes a spacious living room, a gourmet kitchen and two dining rooms—one for daily use and one for entertaining your favorite visitors—along with two offices and one guest suite.

On the lower level, there is a gym, a four-car garage and, staying true to those Italian roots, a private wine cellar. And the home has plenty to offer outside, too: Take a break from the Florida sun by relaxing in the covered lounge and dining area. Or choose to sit by the fire pit that just so happens to come surround by its own moat. There’s also a heated pool to take a dip in, made to be enjoyed no matter what the weather holds.

If you’re set on bringing some of that Tuscany spirit stateside, this property may be the one for you.

