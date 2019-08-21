This $13 Million Florida Mansion Comes With Its Own Wall Street-Style Trading Room

With its Wall Street-inspired command center, complete with a bank of 10 trading monitors, an LED stock ticker and two internet providers—in case one goes down—this Fort Lauderdale waterfront estate would be perfect for any budding Gordon Gekko.

And to add to the Wall Street – Money Never Sleeps feel of this Mediterranean-style 12,523-square-foot compound, included in the $12,995 million deal is a black, New York-style Lincoln Town Car stretch limo parked in the garage.

The seller, well-known kidney specialist Neil Schneider, got hooked on trading stocks when he retired from practicing medicine. He turned his wood-paneled office into a luxurious stock trading room.

And for after a long day of hopefully-profitable trading—Schneider’s typical average was six hours—he designed the adjoining library with a state-of-the-art cigar humidor. Close by is a massive, 1,000-plus-bottle wine cellar for a post-trading libation.

Schneider and his wife Kerstin bought this lush, palm-tree’d plot on the Intracoastal Waterway just north of Fort Lauderdale back in 1999 for a reported $2.15 million.

According to listing agent Niki Higgins, of Douglas Elliman, they then spent two years planning the home, two years building it, and another year furnishing it.

As part of the gated Bay Colony community between Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, the home is a boater’s paradise with its 250 feet of direct Intracoastal frontage, plus 110 feet of prized deep-dockage on a canal at the back of the house.

To enjoy the outdoor Florida lifestyle – well, perhaps not in the sweaty summer months—there’s an infinity-edged pool, huge covered loggia for al fresco entertaining and an outdoor kitchen with a wood-burning pizza oven.

Inside this sprawling two-story you’ll find six bedrooms, 7.5 baths, a professional-grade kitchen, a wood-paneled elevator and seven-seat, Hollywood-style movie theater. The dog-loving Schneiders pampered their pooches with a doggy spa complete with custom dog bath.

They also invested heavily in hand-crafted wrought-iron, a lot of custom woodwork, and some rather questionable, hand-painted Greek-style artwork for the ceilings.

For peace of mind, the home is designed to cope with Florida’s often inclement climate; its construction is all-concrete, with hurricane-proof windows and doors. There’s even a full-house propane generator for when the street power goes AWOL.

Sadly, when it comes to the sale of the home, unlike Gordon Gekko, the Schneiders aren’t interested in trades.