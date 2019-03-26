Quantcast
Home of the Week: What A $17,500-per-day Hamptons Summer Rental Looks Like

It could be yours to move into—come fall—for $53.9 million.

hamptons real estate

A spectacular, freshly-minted ocean-front estate on the Hamptons’ Billionaire’s Row a short helicopter ride from New York City, has just been listed for $53.9 million.

But it comes with one small catch; the lucky buyer wouldn’t actually be able to move-in until the fall. Seems the home has already been rented for the fabled Hamptons’ ‘summer season’ for a record $1.5 million, or around $17,500 a day.

That’s the highest reported summer rental price in the history of the Hamptons.

What’s the appeal? This sleek, ultra-modern, 11,000-square-foot mansion with nine bedrooms and 12 baths, sits on three prime acres of Southampton’s highly-coveted Meadow Lane. A-list neighbors reportedly include Calvin Klein and money moguls David Koch and Henry Kravis.

The just-finished home was designed by internationally-renowned architect Reinaldo Borges working with local Hamptons designers McDonough & Conroy. Its stark, slightly boxy exterior features floor-to-ceiling walls of glass to make the most of the breathtaking views of Southampton’s sandy beach and the crashing Atlantic.

hamptons real estate

The kitchen  Courtesy Saunders & Associates.

According to listing agent Vincent Horcasitas, of Saunders & Associates, the exterior design focuses on outside living. The first-floor accommodations open-out on to a 2,800-square-foot Turkish marble patio and 50-by-20-foot infinity-edge saltwater pool. An elevated walkway takes you to the beach.

Standout features of the home’s open-plan interior include a stunning chrome and glass staircase and custom glass elevator that whisks you up to a 2,400-square-foot rooftop deck.

hamptons real esstate

The home with tennis court  Courtesy of Saunders & Associates.

That main first-floor living area covers almost 5,000 square feet and includes a lavish master suite with study/office, his and hers baths and expansive walk-in closets, along with six additional en-suite bedrooms.

The second floor, also covering over 5,000 square feet, is designed with entertaining in mind. It features a high-ceilinged great room with three-sided fireplace and large oceanfront deck, a full chef’s kitchen and formal dining area. Catch a movie at the state-of-the-art, nine-seat theater with stadium seating, or just hang-out at the bar with its own glass-fronted wine cellar.

For tennis lovers there’s a hard-surface court outside, along with a six-car garage beneath the home and parking for a further 10 vehicles.

hamptons real estate

Wine cellar and bar  Courtesy Saunders & Associates.

If the home’s summer rental is a sticking point, you could always take a look at the other beachfront property on Meadow Lane that’s currently listed. 1050 Meadow Lane, with 360-degree views of the ocean and Shinnecock Bay, plus its own dock and mooring, is currently listed with Sotheby’s International for $54.75 million.

It’s always good to have choices.

hamptons real estate

Bedroom  Courtesy Saunders & Associates.

hamptons real estate

Interior  Courtesy Saunders & Associates.

