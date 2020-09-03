This LA Penthouse Starred in ‘Westworld’ and ‘Homeland.’ Now It’s up for Auction.

Despite being only three years old, a penthouse in Los Angeles has already built a credits list to rival a Hollywood star. The luxurious, modern abode has been featured in not one but three blockbuster TV series, including Westworld, The Morning Show and Homeland. Now, it’s ready for a life off-screen and will be auctioned in October.

The multi-million-dollar unit spans 3,900 square feet and occupies a prime position high above Downtown LA. It offers two bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a prodigious amount of outdoor space. It also features floor-to-ceiling glass at the north and west to give unparalleled views of the city’s skyline, along with soaring 30-foot ceilings.

When it comes to furnishings, there has been absolutely no expense spared. Think custom built-ins and cabinetry worthy of an A-Lister. The spacious kitchen is jam-packed with top-end Wolf & Sub-Zero appliances and features a large island that’s perfect for prep. This space flows onto a bar and the main dining and living area, which has its own wrap-around balcony. There is also a second balcony off the generous master bedroom and a secluded terrace on the upper level that’s ripe for happy hour cocktails.

Of course, the building, Ten50, also offers amenities aplenty, including a pool and spa, large entertainment deck with outdoor cooking areas, a theater, an exercise room, a business center and a recreation room that offers a private dining hall and full kitchen. Buyers will also receive two side-by-side parking spaces and two private storage rooms.

The seller bought the penthouse raw back in 2017 for $4.5 million, and it first went on the market in 2019 for $5.99 million. It will go under the gavel next month and the minimum for the sale has been set at $4.75 million.

So, when exactly did this coveted home appear on screen? It belonged to news anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) on The Morning Show. Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) lived in the penthouse during season three of Westworld, and it was also briefly home to Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) and Yevgeny Gromov (Costa Ronin) in the series finale of Homeland. If you want specifics, this dedicated cinephile has produced a detailed blow-by-blow.

The penthouse at 1050 S. Grand Ave. in Downtown LA will be auctioned on October 22 by Paramount Realty USA.

Check out more photos below: