This New $70 Million Midcentury-Modern Manse in Malibu Comes With a Bonkers 10,000-Square-Foot Deck

After years of planning, design and development, the Edge—Case Study No. 3 in architect Scott Gillen’s the Case residences—is finally complete and can be yours for $69.95 million.

Gillen, a Los Angeles–based architect, designer and builder and founder of Unvarnished, purchased 24 acres of land in 2017 for $50 million with plans to create five turnkey, midcentury-modern homes in Malibu. Now, these residences are being completed one by one. Each manse is set high on a bluff on a massive lot, with full-time security, a private concierge service and unparalleled Pacific Ocean views; this newly finished abode is no different.

The Edge is the first fully completed home of the five Case residences. It spans 10,527 square feet and has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three half-baths. If lounging outdoors is more your speed, there’s also a 10,000-square-foot Ipe deck and 75-foot swimming pool that blend into the ocean views.

The dining table overlooks the deck and ocean. Unvarnished

“The Edge is named for the pool because the pool goes off the side of the cliff and looks like a diving board into the Pacific Ocean,” Scott Gillen tells Robb Report. “It just has this awe moment when you come in. It’s very inviting and very soothing.”

The one-story home has a custom Bulthaup chef’s kitchen, a custom outdoor kitchen, a cabana and an additional guest suite with its own private entrance. The open-plan Great Room features dual living rooms and a dining table overlooking the backyard and ocean. Of all the rooms, the primary bedroom is particularly impressive and has an outdoor spa and sliding glass doors that connect the interior and exterior.

The views are enough to be convinced that this is one of the most exquisite homes in Malibu; there are panoramic views from Palos Verde to Point Dume to Catalina Island from every room. High ceilings, as well as large-format windows and sliding doors, make sure that each room is flooded with natural light. Other amenities at the Edge include a handmade teak 800-bottle wine room; a glass-enclosed teak-trimmed private library; and a home cinema. Gillen hand-picked every piece of furniture, whether from his original designs or custom Minotti.

The custom kitchen. Unvarnished

Gillen’s role isn’t just architect; he wears many hats in the development of the homes, from designing each room—and sometimes even building the custom furniture—to sanding beams by hand. For the Case residences, he was inspired by midcentury-modern homes of the 1950s and 1960s, and each residence has a similar aesthetic with differing layouts and amenities. The Case Series was inspired by the Case Study Houses in Southern California during the 1950s and 1960s by architects Richard Neutra, A. Quincy Jones and Charles and Ray Eames.

The plot of undeveloped land was, as Gillen says, the last premier site in Malibu. The community of five homes is also close to several other beloved Malibu destinations, such as Nobu and Soho House, and premier shopping, dining and entertainment.

“This home is in absolutely the best location,” Gillen says. “I’m very excited to see each house come to fruition.”

Check out more photos of the Edge residence below:

The living area is flooded with natural light. Unvarnished

The 75-foot infinity pool and deck. Unvarnished

The home is inspired by midcentury-modern homes of the 1950s and 1960s. Unvarnished