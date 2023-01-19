Forget Ski Vacations. This Glitzy Private Enclave Wants to Make Aspen Your Full-Time Home.

Why just holiday in Aspen when you can live there?

The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch, which first opened in spring 2021, just unveiled a collection of luxurious new properties for discerning buyers. Located on 813 acres in the Roaring Fork Valley, the gated development offers breathtaking landscapes, unmatched privacy and the personalized amenities of a five-star hotel. Not to mention, the former ranch is only 10 minutes away from downtown Aspen.

The development, which is in the second phase of a massive expansion, has five new vacant lots available for between $4.5 million and $5.5 million on which you can build your Colorado dream home. Additionally, there are three furnished abodes on offer for $15.5 million apiece: the Sopris House, Capital Peak House and Aspen Mountain House.

Sopris House. The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch

Conceived by Michael Fuller and Poss Architecture, each ranch-style home pairs a spacious open-plan layout with Western-inspired decor and modern features. All have five bedrooms and five bathrooms—except for Capital Peak, which has four bathrooms.

Owners also have access to the Historic Barn, which is home to arcade games and foosball tables; a gym and pool house with a fitness center, swimming pool, hot tubs and steam room; and a Toy Garage stocked with snowmobiles, four-wheelers, dirt and electric bikes and Polaris RZR ATVs. In addition, the Horse Barn is perfect for equestrians, with six horses, a wash bay and feed room, a 60-foot round pen and an exterior riding arena.

“The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch allows guests to experience the Roaring Fork Valley as it was meant to be experienced—a cherished year-round mountain playground,” Simon Chen, vice president of The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch, said in a statement. “Homeowners at The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch receive the utmost in luxury, space and seclusion—but with the bells and whistles of a five-star hotel through the world-class amenities and Les Clefs D’or services offered within the community.”

Sounds like a great place to call home.

Click here to see The Residences at Aspen Valley Ranch in photos.