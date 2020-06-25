This Regal $18 Million London Mansion Comes With an Underground Cocktail Lounge and Party Zone

Since the early 1900s, the leafy hamlet of St. George’s Hill just west of London has been the discreet, away-from-the-city haven for many of the world’s super-rich and famous.

At one time or another, residents have included Beatles John Lennon and Ringo Starr, Elton John, Tom Jones, Kate Winslet and former Formula 1 race car driver Jenson Button. Plus an army of privacy-protective business leaders, politicos and diplomats. And soccer players. Lots of soccer players.

Set on more than 900 gated-and-secured acres, with massive mansions commanding prices of up to $20 million, St. George’s Hill is often dubbed the Beverly Hills of Britain.

The newest addition to St. George’s is one of the grandest and priciest properties yet. Grosvenor House, aptly named after the iconic five-star hotel in London’s Mayfair, is a newly-completed 14,300-square-foot, red brick, Georgian-style spread that’s on the market for £14.5 million, or $18 million.

Arguably its most spectacular feature is its huge lower ground floor— don’t call it a basement—that at almost 6,000 square feet, is roughly the size of two tennis courts.

The builder, Charybdis Developments, reportedly dug up almost 150,000 cubic feet of dirt to create the subterranean space that’s home to what the Brits call a “leisure complex.”

Take the elevator down and you’ll find the kind of facilities you’d expect at the swank Grosvenor House hotel. The resort-style spa includes a gym, 39-foot-long pool, hot tub, steam room, massage room and sauna.

For entertaining, there’s a lobby-style lounge with a sexy, curved cocktail bar designed by leading UK interior design house, Alexander James. They also created the sleek, semi-circular walk-in wine cellar behind it.

Doors from the pool area open out on to a huge, indoor-outdoor deck that’s perfect for parties. Also on this floor is a movie room, kitchen, self-contained staff suite and a garage big enough for a quintet of cars.

And then there’s the rest of the house. The first level features an elegant drawing room with doors leading out to manicured lawns, an equally elegant dining room, plus a light-filled office and adjoining library.

The huge family room connects with a sleek, eat-in kitchen, while close by is a hidden second kitchen for dinner party food prep.

An ornate wrought-iron staircase leads up to the bedroom floor with its oversized master suite complete with Kardashian-worthy closets, and five other ensuite bedrooms.

While Grosvenor House makes the perfect place for self-quarantining, when restrictions start to lift, a short walk from the home takes you to St. George’s famous, members-only 18-hole golf club, along with the estate’s world-class tennis center with its 30 grass and all-weather courts.

“This is without doubt one of the finest houses offered for sale on St. George’s Hill in recent times,” says Trevor Kearney, property agent with London-based broker Savills, which holds the listing.

“It’s a house with architectural grandeur, elegance and opulence that’s been built with the highest levels of craftsmanship.”